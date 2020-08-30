A small girl was dragged into the sky by runaway kite at a Taiwanese festival, while families looked on in horror.

At the kite festival in Hsinchu, kites come in all shapes and designs. As the sky fills with unlikely objects like Astronauts and dragons, most sights bring joy.

However on Sunday there was one flying object that caused alarm: a small girl.
Caught on camera by a Travel Blogger, he described the moment people noticed the figure in the sky was not part of the show.

"I suddenly heard the family say in a horrified voice: 'There are children!' I'm still wondering what to say? And I looked up, oh my God, It's actually a little kid flying in the sky!"

Sharing the video to Facebook he described the event unfolding as the "little girl was rolled by a long-shaped candy kite tail, in the sky like a rag doll."

Thankfully onlookers realised what was happening and were able to get under the girl to catch her, as the gusts subsided.

天啊！！拜託爸媽帶小孩來風箏節一定要小心！ 剛剛居然在我面前發現風箏居然把小孩捲上天空去，現場大家都快嚇死了！！ 真的就是瞬間發生的事，請有帶小孩的人一定一定一定要注意！！畫面有點可怕，請注意。 ‼️小孩目前意識清楚，看不出來有外傷，已由工作人員和父母帶走處理。

Posted by 跟著Via趣旅行～Part II on Sunday, 30 August 2020

The Taiwan News reported that the three-year-old girl named Lin had got caught in the tail of the kite on Sunday afternoon and had no other option but to hold on as she was pulled metres into the air.

The girl is reportedly safe, suffering only minor cuts and bruises.

The event was cut short following the incident and the city's mayor Lin Chih-chien issued an apology on behalf of city, saying that an investigation is underway to stop similar events in future.

我現在心情平復了許多，當然孩子和孩子爸媽的心情一定更是激動，幸好一切平安落幕。 ...

Posted by 跟著Via趣旅行～Part II on Sunday, 30 August 2020

The Nanliao Harbour in north east Taiwan is famous for its strong gusting winds. According to the locally-based Asian Kite Forum the type of kite involved is a traditional type – designed to carry payloads of sweets to drop over crowds.

Unfortunately after getting too close to the spectators it was no longer dropping sweets but whole children on the worried spectators.

"I think the long orange candy kites can keep a safer distance from tourists," wrote the blogger from Via, who caught the incident on camera.

"Perhaps because it was dropping candy, the crowds got too close to the tail? I actually wasn't too far from the kite, but it's hard to keep track of the kite tail, which is silent. It just rolled a child into the sky."