If you are going to have to isolate on arrival, you might as well do it in paradise.

Fiji's travel restrictions have meant that tourist numbers have been cut to almost nothing with some travellers required to self isolate for 14 days on arrival.

However, one luxury private island resort is unfazed by the challenges, saying they've been offering socially distanced accommodation for 30 years.

Yasawa Island Resort & Spa is putting the entire island up for a holiday in quarantine.

The Resort is located on a 3000-hectare island, with only a few inhabitants and access to private air transfers.

One of Fiji's most remote and hard to reach islands, it would be a spectacular place to isolate.

The Yasawas is a fabulous chain of islands in Fiji's north east. Photo / Richard Moore, File

There's no shortage of beaches to find a little personal space. The resort has a choice of 11 white sand breaks and the Blue Lagoon caves, which were a backdrop to the 1980 film The Blue Lagoon.

"We are experts at helping our guests self-isolate... we've been doing it for over 25 years," said the Resort and Spa, calling the island a "perfect escape for those looking to socially distance themselves in paradise."

The $21000 a night price tag is a steep ask, however for that your choice of 18 Beachfront Bures to isolate in for you and up to 37 guests.

The resort says air fares - including transfer to the private airstrip – and visitor taxes are not included in this fee.

The offer of travel is valid through to March 2022, but travel for the moment remains disrupted.

Some tourists may have trouble getting to paradise.

As of March the government in Fiji extended its border restrictions, closing it to all foreign nationals who have spent any time in the United States, Europe China, Iran and South Korea within a 14 day period.

Nadi International Airport is also closed to commercial airliners until further notice.

Bula bubble: The Yasawa Island resort insisted that isolation might not be bad at all. Photo / Yasawa Island Resort

While New Zealanders, technically, are able to visit Fiji and take up this offer of a private island escape, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade advice is still not to travel overseas at this time.

This blanket advice against on overseas travel includes Fiji.

Current travel restrictions at New Zealand's borders would require those returning from Fiji to undergo 14 days of quarantine. Rather than a private island, this period will be spent in a quarantine facility

Fiji has recorded 28 cases of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), 21 of whom have made a full recovery. Fiji now has 6 active border quarantined case of COVID-19 (as of 17th August 2020).