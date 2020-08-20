Take a hike and save in Milford

Secure your bookings for Fiordland National Park's Milford, Routeburn and Kepler Tracks.

Summer's reopening is scheduled for December 2. Take day walks or book walks which take you into the wilderness for several days and nights; your accommodation in DoC huts. Trips and Tramps is offering a 20 per cent discount for couples to do its day walks package and a 30 per cent discount for groups of four or more. Easyhike is offering a Great Walks Essential Package, for four people to hike for the price of three.

Contact: Easyhike on 0800 327 944, info@easyhike.co.nz or book online easyhike.co.nz/book-now/

Trips and Tramps on 0800 305 807, info@tripsandtramps.com or tripsandtramps.com





Lost world

Explore the epic landscapes and continually changing scenery of New Zealand's Forgotten World, either by rail in a rail cart or by jet boat on the Whanganui River.

Hear the stories of hardy pioneers and off-the-beatenpath communities. There are several options for adventures in Forgotten World, with prices ranging from $245pp for a 5.5-hour trip right through to $795 for a two-day "Ultimate" trip.



Contact: Forgotten World Adventures in Taumarunui on08007245 2278, bookings@fwa.co.nz or forgottenworldadventures.co.nz/routes-and-trails/



Advertisement

Jump at the chance to go heli-biking

Explore adventure-filled pockets of New Zealand by hiking and mountain biking, kayaking, jet boating, bungee jumping and heli-biking. Intrepid Travel is offering 10 per cent off all its New Zealand small group trips, ranging from the NZ Active Adventure, the North Island Hike, Bike and Canyon Trip and the Queenstown Southern Loop. Highlights include a pancake lunch cooked on the world's eternal barbecue at Natural Flames, the beauty of Abel Tasman National Park by kayak, and cycling around stunning North Island lakes. The cost includes accommodation and transport, some meals and activities.

Contact: Intrepid Travel on 0800 600 610 or intrepidtravel.com/nz





'Hold very tight please' on Dunedin's Red Bus

Clifford (the Big Red Bus) is a 64-seater double-decker taking Dunedin's visitors and locals all over town. Departures are on Saturdays at 9.40am, 10.40am and 11.40am from the Railway Station and the bustling Saturday Farmer's Market. On Sundays, the service departs at 10.30am, 11.30am and 12.30pm from the Dunedin i-SITE Visitor Centre. The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children aged 3 to 14 (under-3s ride for free) and there are family passes for two adults and two children, priced at $25. The knowledgeable driver gives a full commentary throughout the one-hour journey.



Contact: Head First Travel on 0800 000 4321, travel.headfirst@gmail.com or headfirsttravel.com