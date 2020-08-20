Tokyo to Rome, first class for $90 sounds too good to be real.

Those booking these "flights" might never leave the ground but they don't feel short changed, as passengers on Japan's leading "virtual reality" airline.

First Airlines offers time-strapped tourists "virtual holiday packages" with in-flight meals, top destinations and entertainment on offer – all in a 110-minute simulation.

Operating out of Ikebukuro, the simulation facility in downtown Tokyo is nowhere near an airport. But don't let that ruin your experience. First Airlines needs no runway to visit destinations as far away as Paris, New York, Rome and Hawaii. The fact that you save 12 hours in the air, can only make the prospect more appealing.

Passengers in Tokyo can't wait to get back in an airplane seat. Photo / First Airlines

Passengers have the choice of business class ¥4,980 or first class ¥5980 ($72-$90) fares with a slight difference in catering and seats. However, all passengers are treated to the same surreal experience.

The seats have been retrieved from the first class of an A310-340 and the meals are wheeled round in catering trolleys that wouldn't be out of place in an Airbus galley.

First Airlines: The check in desk is a good 20km away from the nearest runway, but that doesn't matter. Photo / Supplied, First Airliens

The final piece of realism is provided by the cabin crew, all of whom are former airline workers, says First Air.

Catering is designed by destination. A menu of lamb cutlet, Puha thistle soup and Pavlova is offered on the virtual New Zealand service to Auckland.

The 50" TV sets installed above passenger's heads are far more generous than anything you'll find in the back of an air plane seat.

Virtually there: The airline says it's seen a spike in demand for virtual holidays. Photo / Supplied, First Airlines

On arrival to their chosen "destination", passengers are handed VR headsets for a themed holiday experience. This might be a brisk stroll aux Champs-Elysées or on a Hawaiian beach.

The virtual airline's president Hiroaki Abe said business has been good, with bookings doubling since the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Good as: A very real meal of lamb and pavlova on the virtual flight to Auckland. Photo / Supplied, First Air

"We get some customers who normally travel to Hawaii every year and they can experience some of that here," he told Reuters reporters who were testing the experience.

ANA Japan's largest airline recently reported a 96 per cent drop on last year for international passengers.

There's uncertainty as to when demand and traveller numbers will return to pre 2020 numbers. However, at least some of those passengers can be found here – strapped into a plane simulator above the Ikebukuro train station.