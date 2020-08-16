The United States' neighbours sharing borders have extended their bans on US visitors in response to the US's escalating coronavirus outbreak, with Canadian police reporting cars with foreign licence plates being are vandalised.

The Canada-US border will remain closed to non-essential travel for at least another month, Canada's public safety minister said on Friday.

The statement by Public Safety Minister Bill Blair came a day after Mexico announced a similar measure for its border with the United States.

The restrictions first introduced in March due to the coronavirus pandemic have been extended on a monthly basis, but as Canada has extended the ban until September 21 polls indicate that most Canadians would like this extended until at least the end of the year.

Update on the Canada-US border: We have agreed to extend the measures in place by another 30 days, until September 21st. We’re taking this step to keep people in both our countries safe - because your health and safety is always our top priority. https://t.co/naYDR55yRa — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) August 14, 2020

A poll published by the BBC ahead of the extension showed that 80 per cent of Canadians would prefer the border be shut until at least 2021.

The New York Times reports Canadian police have had a spike in calls from concerned citizens spotting vehicles with US number plates and are warning drivers that these might make them a target for vandalism.

Many Canadians fear a reopening. Canada has flattened the epidemic curve while the US has more confirmed cases and deaths from COVID-19 than any other country.

Essential cross-border workers like health care professionals, airline crews and truck drivers are still permitted to cross. Much of Canada's food supply comes from or via the US.

Americans who are returning to America and Canadians who are returning to Canada are also exempted from the border closure.

Canada sends 75% of its exports to the US and about 18% of American exports go to Canada. The U.S. Canada border is world's longest between two nations.

- With AP reporting