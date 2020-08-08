It's two days' hike from the nearest airport. There's no parking, even if you could reach it by car.

The Irish Pub in Namche Bazaar, Nepal warrants a place in the Guinness Book of Records - if not for being the 'most remote' than the 'highest' Irish bar in the world. At 3500 above sea level, the bar serves the route for mountaineers on the way to – and from – Everest.

This provides another challenge for the hardy bar. The mountain region has been closed to tourists since April 10, as part of Nepal's government measures to combat Covid 19.

However publican Dawa Sherpa is optimistic The Irish Pub will bounce back.

Talking to the BBC, Dawa explained it is all a matter of weathering the storm. Good times lie ahead.

Advertisement

Roadworks are underway to provide Namche with access and are due to be completed next year. Until now the only way to get beer, food and even furniture and pool tables has been to walk them in.

Everything that arrives at the pub has to be flown into Lukla – dubbed the "world's scariest airport" – and carried two days into the hills.

Dawa was a student of the School in the Clouds – build by Sir Edmund Hillary's Himalayan trust, and he witnessed the growing numbers of thirsty climbers passing through the area. Having moved to Kathmandu for work he always dreamed of coming back to the mountain pass and opening a bar.



Finally opening its doors in 2011, the Irish Pub in Namche knocked Paddy's Bar in Cusco, Peru off it's pedestal; as previous highest pub in the world.

"We worked out the elevation," Dawa, told the BBC. "They were 50 metres below us."

Normally on the route for Kiwi, European and American tourists accessing Everest from the Nepalese side, the Covid 19 crisis has cut off the pub's usual flow of custom.

Having built a pub on the side of a mountain, Dawa is not one to give up.

Merry Christmas to all you beautiful people from top of the world. 🇳🇵🎅❄️☃️☘️ Posted by Irish Pub Namche on Thursday, 13 December 2018

He rests his hope on a growing domestic tourism market and visitors from neighbouring India.

"Once we get the road, Nepalese and Indian tourists will be enough for us to survive," Dawa told the BBC.

Advertisement

"You know, 80 to 90% of Nepalese people haven't seen Everest themselves, because of the lack of transportation. We have around 55,000 tourists a year in Namche, if things are really good. I think we will get more than 55,000 [extra] if we get a road."