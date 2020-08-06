Welcome to your own Jurassic Park!

A theme park of over 50 life-sized animatronic dinosaurs has gone up for sale in British Columbia, and the monster collection has been causing a stir with bidders around the world.

There are almost seventy items being auctioned off by Able Auctions, ranging from small, bird-like Velociraptors to a life-sized 22-metre long Brontosaurus.

Of course there's a Tyrannosaurus Rex!

The dinosaurs were the property of Canadian special effects company EMG which went bankrupt in May. Most of the animals were part of the show Dinosaurs Unearthed reported broadcaster CBC.

Prehistoric: The auction lots are props from a local television company. Photo / Able Auctions

While it seems a shame to break up the collection, the auction house says it has had interest from buyers a far afield as the UK and Australia. The auction house says it has seen enquiries from dinosaur-themed liquor stores, zoos, and even just enthusiasts who want a dinosaur for their garden.

As well as the dinosaur attractions, other lots include fossils, media and lighting equipment. Online and in-person auctions began this week, with appropriate sanitation measures and mandatory face masks. While the giant dinosaur models moved extremely quickly, the final lots go under the hammer by 10am Auckland time.

The dinosaurs have no minimum bid, however auctioneer Jeremy Dodd said he expects the Tyrannosaurus could go for as little as $1100.

70 dinosaurs of all shapes and sizes are up for sale. Photo / Able Auctions

"It's probably a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to buy one of these in auction," Dodd told CBC. The auction house has not seen a single dinosaur in 30 years, now it's selling off a whole stampede.

Some of the smaller dinosaurs are selling for as little as CA$250 – however the auction house says that pick up of sales must be quick and it will be charging $50 storage a day for sold items.

Moving robotic monsters as big as a barn will prove a challenge, however, the auction house is confident that dinosaur enthusiasts "will find a way".