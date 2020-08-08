COMMENT:

The cruise industry overseas has been attempting to dip its toes back in the water after being idled during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Many Kiwis will be hoping to get back on cruise ships, eyeing 'sometime next year' as the most likely point of departure.

Some will have sought refunds for bookings on voyages this year that failed to sail - and will be resigned to a long delay before they can fulfill their dream trip.

Others will have transferred their funds on to hopeful new cruise trip dates, not knowing if they will really come off.

And, unless conditions for tourist travel markedly improve, the prospect of having to pay for quarantine on their return home is another cost to factor in.

The industry's recovery is essentially uncertain while the coronavirus still circulates and until a successful vaccine is developed and made widely available.

Several cruises became caught up in the developing outbreak earlier this year as the coronavirus spread around the globe and major cruise lines cancelled voyages to wait out the storm.

Most of the industry is still in pause mode, and tentative attempts at a relaunch have not gone well so far.

News reports say that cruises in the South Pacific, Norway, and Alaska have battled coronavirus outbreaks since June.

The Paul Gauguin ship returned to Papeete, Tahiti, last weekend after an American passenger tested positive. USA Today reports that all foreign passengers were required to take two tests before boarding.

In Norway, one person on board the SeaDream I and more than 40 people on the MS Roald Amundsen tested positive. Norway has closed its ports to cruise ships for two weeks.

One person on board the Wilderness Adventurer in southeast Alaska tested positive for Covid-19. The small ship had to return to Juneau on Thursday.

A problem for cruises is that, like indoor restaurants or offices, ships provide a good venue for the virus to circulate if there's any infection about. People can be in close contact for hours at a time. The coronavirus is less effective in the outdoors.

Many cruise fans here will be hoping they can safely get back on the water before too long.