Jackson Houlding, 3 and a bit, has become the youngest person ever to climb the 3308 metre Piz Badile, on the Swiss-Italian border.

The very earnest and very cute looking mountaineer was part of a family expedition – which included sister Freya, 7, dad Leo and "uber-mum" Jess.

After possibly the most adventurous family holiday in history, the Houldings set off on a mountaineering expedition that would strike fear into most adult climbers. And they returned with the photos to prove it.

Father Leo posted these remarkable photos of the group on Sunday, depicting a "family ascent of the 1000m North ridge," which he called "the finest route of its grade I've yet to climb."

The family made the four-day expedition to mark Leo's 40th birthday, which they celebrated in the summit bivouac hut.

Family outing: 'uber-mum' Jess follows daughter Freya, 7, up a 1000m ascent. Photo / Leo Houlding, Facebook.com

The "proud" father said they completed all stages of the climb without incident before abseiling into the Val Masino valley on the Italian side, where he and Jess spent their honeymoon, 14 years earlier.

Mum Jess carried 3-year-old Jackson in a harness for most of the route, however "he broke free for a few pitches." His sister Freya refused help and "climbed it all by herself, all the way, including all the hiking and everything - it was very impressive," Leo told Sky News.

"She only just turned seven last week."

"It was really good, I enjoyed the bit I climbed on my own," Jackson, who was equally unfazed by interviews as he was mountains. Meanwhile sister Freya admitted it was both "really fun and really scary".

The family shared their photos to Instagram thinking "the weather gods for granting us the stable forecast we needed for our family outing."

And we thought a family ski trip was brave.

Happy birthday: Proud dad Leo marked his 40th birthday on top of Piz Badile with family. Photo / Leo Houlding, Facebook.com

Mountain-climbing parents Leo and Jess live in Cumbria, northwest England, and have a number of ascents under their belt including Everest.