Tall sails in Auckland with the Maritime Museum

A Family Pass for two adults and two children aged under 14 years is discounted to $100 (usually $125) for entry to the New Zealand Maritime Museum and a one-hour sailing experience aboard heritage vessel Ted Ashby. At Auckland Viaduct Harbour, the museum offers a wealth of historical stories and extensive galleries, filled with artefacts ranging from the early days of voyaging, shipwrecks and European immigration to a quintessential "Kiwi-as" bach, New Zealand beach culture and memorabilia from the thrilling America's Cup Yacht Race. The discounted Family Pass is available until October 31. The museum is open daily from 10am until 4pm, with last entry at 3pm.

Contact: The Maritime Museum, (09) 373 0800, e-mail info@maritimemuseum.co.nz or check maritimemuseum.co.nz





Velocity Valley welcomes speed fiends

Fast thrills guaranteed to get your adrenaline rushing are on offer at Velocity Valley adventure park in Rotorua until the end of this month. Usually $55pp, activities are currently priced at $40. Choose from the Freefall Xtreme, Shweeb Racer, Swoop or Agrojet.

Contact: Velocity Valley in Ngongotahā, Rotorua, 0800 949 888, e-mail reservations@velocityvalley.co.nz or book online using the promo code NZProud at velocityvalley.co.nz



Adventure free in the Waikato

Gather together three friends or loved ones for a full day's adventure in the Waikato, where you'll cycle, walk, lunch and be taken on a private glow-worm tour. The Double Couple Bubble Adventure is currently available to a group of four people but the collective price is for just three people. Use the code DOUBLE when making your online booking, which ensures the fourth member of your group goes adventuring for free.

Contact: Lake District Adventures, 0800 287 448 or text 027 728 7448 or book online at lakedistrictadventures.rezdy.com/397344/full-dayprivate-adventure





Discover forgotten Fiordland

The Hollyford Track is Fiordland's best-kept secret, a journey that takes you from the mountains of Fiordland National Park, down to the sea. The three-day Wilderness Experience, usually priced at $2295pp, is a 3-day/2-night all-inclusive multi-day adventure, where an experienced guide will take you through the historic valley by foot, jet boat and helicopter. The experience includes return coach transport and hotel pickups, guides, jet boat journey, helicopter flight, track accommodation in newly refurbished private lodges, bedding, all meals, use of backpacks and rain jackets if required. A pre-season domestic offer gives a $400 discount when using the code GONZ, if booked before the end of September.

Contact: For more information and to book, go to hollyfordtrack.com



Waiheke winter warmer: Mudbrick

Treat yourselves to a romantic winter getaway—a night in a luxurious cottage on Waiheke Island. Located in the Mudbrick Vineyard, one night's stay for two in either the Olive Cottage or the Merlot Cottage includes complimentary bubbly, a three-course dinner for two, a bottle of Mudbrick Methode Traditionelle in your room, continental breakfast and wine tasting at the vineyard's cellar door. Usually $873, this package is $658 until the end of October. Alternatively, choose to stay in one of the vineyard's other accommodations, ranging from beach houses, a settler's hut and luxurious rooms within a lodge. These are priced differently.

Contact: Mudbrick Vineyard and Restaurant, (09) 372 9050, or e-mail stay@mudbrick.co.nz or check mudbrick.co.nz

