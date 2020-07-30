Paris's artificial beaches get a redesign around social distancing – as the city finds some left of field ideas to tempt tourists back to the 'Right Bank.'

Paris Plages has become an annual event for the French Capital. With tons of sand and sun loungers placed on the banks of the Seine – the river and the Villette canal become the focus point of events and casual gatherings of tourists.

However, this year the city beaches will look very different. As the country emerges from a strict Coronavirus lockdown, even with reduced visitor numbers, the city has decided to go ahead with the annual summer event.

With enforced distancing, hand-sanitiser stations and heath staff on site, it may be harder than usual to relax and read book by the river.

The Paris tourism bureau has also said that Covid 19 tests will be "available without appointment in the Villages Santé Secours".

Wearing a mask is also "recommended".

One measure may help socially distancing Parisians cool down and find a little more space – getting off the towpath and into the river.

This year there will be open air swimming pools on the Quai de Loire. For those brave enough to go for a swim, three pools have been set up in the Canal de l'Ourcq for adults and children.

Floating cinemas and open air pools have helped Parisians socially distance this summer. Photo / Supplied, Instagram

Swimming in Seine water might look like a health risk in itself, however the "Baignade" summer pools are staffed and sanitised. The now also provide socially distanced shower facilities.

Many events are going ahead in some form or another and taking measures to find use extra space and keep crowds responsibly dispersed.

However, few activities have pushing the boat out as far as the "Cinema sur L'eau".

In an adaptation of the outdoor film screening, this "cinema on the water" invites up to six film buffs to get in a boat together to watch the big screen.

Audiences of up to 150 have been watching the film comedy Le Grand Bain from 38 electric boats. Another 150 seats are also available on sun loungers.

The Paris Plages festival finishes this weekend.

While the cinema and beachy atmosphere has been a big draw, the pop-up Covid 19 testing has also proven popular.

One attendee how had come to visit her granddaughter told France 24 it would be rude not to take the opportunity to screen for the disease.

"I was strolling here I saw it was possible to be tested, so why not?"

Organisers say up to 200 tests have been conducted each day.