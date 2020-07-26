Waking up next to a walrus is an alarming prospect, but here it's a big attraction.

This 'zoo with a view' has capitalised on its collection of exotic animals to open up as a hotel, offering a unique insight on its resident attractions.

The Pairi Daiza Resort near Brussels was recently named 'Europe's Best Zoo' for a third time by the Diamond Themepark Awards. However it is the zoo's newest enclosures which have captured visitors' imaginations: accommodation for humans.

The park has over 100 hotel rooms in the grounds – some of which share scenic windows with neighbouring animals.

Advertisement

The Pairi Daiza zoo is Belgium's only zoo offering enclosures for humans. Photo / Pairi Daiza, Supplied

Polar bears, walruses and even Siberian tigers are among the animals on display through large windows. Within the zoo's themed "worlds" such as Frontier Land and The Land of the Cold, guests experience a different perspective on the different enclosures. With the addition of hotel rooms visitors can now spend the night.

The Pairi Daiza Zoo is perhaps best known for its panda cubs, two of only a handful ever to have been born in Europe.

The Pairi Daiza zoo in Belgium is one of the few places in Europe to have bred panda cubs. Photo / Pairi Daiza, Supplied

Among the most spectacular is the 'Walrus House' which has a large submerged window – which looks into the water tank of the 1000kg, moustachioed marine mammal.

(FR) 🤓 Dernier petit contrôle des chambres avant l’arrivée, ce lundi, des premiers résidents en séjour dans le Pairi Daiza Resort. Et oh... un imposant pensionnaire vient donner un coup de main à nos équipes! 😉



Réservez votre séjour sur https://t.co/NAxmYtG6YG ! pic.twitter.com/91Gyu8V7iE — Pairi Daiza (@pairidaiza) June 8, 2020

The accommodation windows are divided into three different versions: panoramic wildlife views, views from above or 'Tête-à-tête view' - which is as close as one would wish to get to a walrus.

This Walrus House double room costs from €129 ($225) per-night.

This hotel room was just right: rooms offer different windows onto the animal enlosures. Photo / Supplied, Pairi Daiza

Although the theme park was delayed by the Coronavirus pandemic in opening its rooms to guests, bookings were opened on June 8 with appropriate social distancing in place for visitors, staff and animals.

For more information visit pairidaiza.eu/en