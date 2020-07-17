On Thursday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its advice on cruise ships - further extending its 'No Sail Order'.

The amendment to the order which has been in place since March 14, takes into account the ongoing coronavirus pandemic which "continues to spread rapidly around the world with no treatment or vaccine".

The order will now continue until at least September 30.

This brings the order - due to expire on July 24 - to 200 days and will likely be extended until the CDC declares that the Covid 19 crisis no longer "constitutes a public health emergency".

With most international cruise lines operating out of the US, the order has affected sailings worldwide.

The Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) voluntarily extended its own suspension for 50 cruise line members in line with the CDC's guidance during a previous amendment to the 'No Sail Order'.

At the time of the previous extension, CLIA issued a statement saying it was "appropriate to err on the side of caution to help ensure the best interests of our passengers and crewmembers."

The association's Washington office released a statement in response to yesterday's update, saying "CLIA and its member lines remain aligned with the US Centers for Disease Control & Prevention"

CLIA's New Zealand and Australia branch said "there is no change in our region" because of pre-existing suspensions.

This new suspension would bring CDC guidance in line with New Zealand's own cruise ban, which was extended on Jun 22, for a further 60-90 days.

New Zealand's cruise industry had hoped to turn its attention to "backyard cruising", which NZCA said would be consistent with government guidance on domestic tourism at level 1.