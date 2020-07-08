A major health breach occurred on Tuesday night after it was revealed passengers on a flight from Melbourne were able to disembark without undergoing proper screening for coronavirus.

Screening on Jetstar flight JQ520 from Melbourne was compromised after some passengers were able to board without scrutiny.

The airline reported that health officials at Sydney airport were not present to meet passengers as they disembarked, though it had provided the flight manifest and contact tracing details to the health department.

In the ensuing shambles, some passengers from the flight were intercepted by police at baggage reclaim though according to NCA not all passengers were stopped.

The screening policy for flights out of Victoria requires screening to take place both before embarking and on arrival.

The new protocol for planes arriving in NSW airports requires planes not to arrive at the gate before health officials are in place for screening.

However in this case the screening process may have already been compromised before arrival.

A health spokesperson told ABC News that screening was in place but 48 of the 137 passengers left before health staff had finished screening a prior flight and not all the tests were complete.

Tests include temperature checks and reviewing travel history or potential symptoms in passengers and flight crew.

Border restrictions were put in place on Tuesday night with the NSW prohibiting travellers from the Greater Melbourne area entering the state ahead of Victoria entering an extended lockdown period at midnight,

NSW health chief Kerry Chant said the state was "in the process" of finding the remaining passengers who entered without screening.

"If anyone is found to have travelled in breach of any orders we'll refer them to police and take the appropriate action, depending on whether anyone is symptomatic, to ensure the community is protected," she said.

