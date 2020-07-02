UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is poised to announce a move to allow Britons to travel to 95 countries worldwide, including New Zealand.

The Times is reporting that UK citizens will be permitted to travel to the majority of the European Union, all British overseas territories and long-haul destinations such as New Zealand, Australia, Thailand and Sri Lanka.

In reality, only around a dozen of those destinations will accept British travellers, with New Zealand on the list of those whose borders remain closed.

A recent outbreak in the UK that has seen the city of Leicester placed in lockdown has raised tensions, with The Times reporting that some countries have raised questions over the safety of opening up to British travellers.

The British government has been working on a "traffic light" system that would prohibit travel to countries with high infection rates ("red") and allow travel to other countries ("green" and "amber").

New Zealand's border remains closed to all except NZ citizens and permanent residents, although employers can apply to bring in workers if they deem them "critical".

Earlier hopes for a travel 'bubble' with Australia have faded with a recent spike in cases across the ditch.

The surge in cases in Victoria means that attention has been focused again on our Pacific neighbours.

Last week, National Party leader Todd Muller told RNZ the criteria for opening up the borders should be made public to tourism operators and to Pacific nations like Fiji.

"They have been without a Covid case for many, many weeks now," Muller said.

"They are, I'm sure, putting huge pressure on New Zealand and Australia to be innovative in the way holiday travel could be opened up to that market."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the Government was in discussions with Pacific nations.

"Fiji are in a position where they have seen lower numbers than others but they haven't been entirely Covid free though," she said.