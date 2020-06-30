Two pilots face the wrath of their bosses after shocking images emerged of "unprofessional" conduct in the cockpit of a Boeing 737-800.

The pilots, from Irish carrier Ryanair, were exposed after video was leaked showing the pair using a rubber chicken to operate the throttle lever and hanging rosary beads from the controls.

The Sun reported that the pilots will now face an internal investigation from Ryanair after the incident, which reportedly took place while the plane was still on the tarmac and passengers were boarding.

The rubber chicken was used to operate the throttle.

"Fancy using a rubber chicken toy to move the instruments before take-off," a source told The Sun.

"This is so unprofessional and makes me worry what else is going on in the cockpit. This is a terrible look for Ryanair."

Rosary beads were seen on the controls.

In one video, the rubber chicken is used to push forward the throttle and in another it is squeaked, much to the delight of the crew.

Other stills from the video show a pilot crossing his eyes and sticking out his tongue and rosary beads dangling from the plane's controls.

The high jinks have resulted in an investigation.

A Ryanair spokeswoman told The Sun: "These pictures and video show crew on the ground in a parked aircraft with the engines shut down. While the images are unprofessional, the actions in them posed no risk and safety was never compromised.

"We encourage our crew to enjoy their work. However, we expect them to remain professional at all times and we are investigating the matter further."