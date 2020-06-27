We're out of the house, but not yet out of the country. But that doesn't mean we can't tap into online resources and broaden our horizons.

From Oxford to Harvard, Melbourne to Barcelona, Mexico to Hong Kong, learning opportunities are out there. Take your pick and travel the world with these free online courses from some of the world's leading learning institutions.

All these courses are all free to participate in or audit (which means you have access to all the classes, materials and assignments - but if you want your assignments marked and to receive a certificate at the end, you'll need to pay a fee).



At Yale University ( oyc.yale.edu ) in Connecticut, you could study Roman architecture for nine weeks, learn about the American constitution, or bone up on the GFC. Harvard ( online-learning.harvard.edu ) offers free online courses on Buddhism, computer science, backyard meteorology, ancient Egyptian art and Beethoven's 9th. At the University of Leeds ( leeds.ac.uk ) in the UK, you could learn about critical thinking and transport systems and, in Edinburgh ( ed.ac.uk ), study astrobiology, intellectual humility, or the fundamentals of music theory.

Study at home for free with online university courses. Photo / Unsplash

Google ( learndigital.withgoogle.com ) offers free courses - hundreds of them - specialising in tech and internet-related services. These range from classes that will help you work with Google better ("Promote a business with online advertising", "Connect with customers over mobile") to others that will improve your app development skills, offer introductions to data journalism and practical classes in virtual reality video production.

If you're looking for something timely, the University of Pittsburgh's ( teaching.pitt.edu ) four-week Epidemics, Pandemics and Outbreaks module could be interesting, American Capitalism at Cornell ( ecornell.com ), or Race and Cultural Diversity in America at the University of Illinois ( online.illinois.edu ).

For a trip back in time, perhaps sign up for the University of Rochester's ( rochester.edu ) seven-week The Music of the Beatles course. The list is truly endless.

You can search on each university's website, or visit Class Central ( classcentral.com ), which collates courses from around the world, and search for the subject you're interested in.