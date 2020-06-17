Since a closure of all resorts and properties on March 15, Disney has announced it will be welcoming guests back to theme parks throughout July. However, with this news the parks have announced a series of strict social distancing measures.

When the US parks in California and Florida open again on July 17 and 15 the "enhanced health and safety measures" including mandatory face coverings and socially-distanced roller coasters will put a strain on their claim as the "happiest places on earth".

The steps outlined will include:

• Mandatory face coverings for cast members and visitors.

• Hand-washing stations and physical barriers have been installed.

• Reduced ride and park capacity to enable physical distancing.• Signage in place to help guests "move responsibly throughout the property."

• Temperature checks at the entrance to Downtown Disney District and theme parks.

• Daily health screenings and temperature checks for cast members.

• Tickets and other purchases will be cashless where possible, with mobile orders expanded to reduce staff / guest interactions.

• Shows and meet-and-greets with Disney characters will not resume, however characters will be present.

• No more single-rider line and FastPass+

Disneyworld in Florida announced its re-opening plans in late May led by what it has called "social-distancing squads" - a group of staff and costumed characters tasked with making sure guests maintain a respectful distance while in the park.

In a trial opening at Disney Springs mall shoppers were met by a troupe of Storm Troopers from the Star Wars film franchise, who controlled crowds with orders to "move along", reports AP.

Sleeping Beauty: The US theme parks will be reopening after their longest ever slumber. Photo / File

Face masks will be mandatory in all parts of the park, including roller coasters. Remarkably surgical masks were shown to stay fixed in test runs held by theme park consultancy International Ride Training.

"We were all pleasantly surprised," he said IRT owner Erik Beard. "We understand some people won't be comfortable, and that's OK. "We're banking on low numbers anyway."

IRT Clients and theme park owners Six Flags, which opened on June 15, was met with vocal resistance to wearing face coverings online.

Entrance to the park will be barred to any visitor under "self-quarantine orders" or have been "in contact with someone with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 symptoms without completing a 14-day quarantine."

Disneyland Paris may be the last park to open to guests. Photo / AP

The single-rider queue, which allowed unaccompanied visitors to take up empty seats next to strangers, will not return.

The company's international theme parks have their own reopening schedules, with Shanghai having been open in a limited capacity since May and Hong Kong preparing to re-open this week. However, Disneyland Paris has said it will not open before September.