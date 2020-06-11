Planning a trip south this winter?

If you're travelling with children, you'll want to plan some activities to keep them happy and entertained.

Wanaka is paradise on Earth for adults - especially those who love spending time outdoors - but it's also got some pretty good things for kids to enjoy.

From the more obvious ones to some lesser known secrets, here's our top 10 list of things to do when you visit Wanaka with your children:

Advertisement

1. Lavender Farm

Although winter is not the time to see the lavender in all its colourful glory, a visit to the Lavender Farm just outside Wanaka is still worth it. Visit the farm animals and warm up with a hot beverage and a lavender-flavoured treat in the farm's tea room before you head back to town.

2. Puzzling World

Not far from the Lavender Farm, located along the same road, you'll find the weirdly-shaped buildings and optical illusions that make up Puzzling World. Your kids will love figuring out the maze and all the other activities inside this attraction. Visit the world's first 3D "super maze", the Puzzle cafe and navigate your way through the collection of Illusion Rooms.

3. National Transport & Toy Museum

Located near Wanaka Airport, the National Transport & Toy Museum displays the toys that delighted generations of Kiwis. We cannot be responsible for the damage that happens to your bank account when you visit the museum shop - your kids will love it. Let's just say you might need to pack a spare suitcase for the trip home.

We are open today for all your last minute entertainment needs for the young, and young at heart - toys, models, science... Posted by National Transport & Toy Museum on Tuesday, 24 March 2020

4. Pembroke Patisserie

Located in Albert Town, Pembroke Patisserie is a local institution. Go for the custard square, stay for the doughnuts, the eclairs, and all their other incredible delights. You seriously cannot go wrong with whatever you order. If you need to walk off the treats, a walk along the nearby Outlet Track, which follows along the Clutha River, is well worth it.

Good morning beautiful! A sunny summer cabinet awaits you. . #pembrokepatisserie #lovewanaka #summer #summerberries #eatnz #pastry #patisserie Posted by Pembroke Pâtisserie on Saturday, 11 January 2020

5. Mt Iron

Want to bag a peak that can easily be done with the kids in tow? Look no further than Mt Iron, located in the heart of the town. It's a decent climb up but you will be rewarded with incredible 360-degree views of the whole area.

6. Dinosaur Park

Located on the shores of Lake Wanaka, Dinosaur Park is in iconic spot in town. Named after the big Dinosaur slide inside it, it's always packed with smiling children running around enjoying the different equipment. It's the perfect spot to get them to burn off some energy.

7. Cinema Paradiso

There are a lot of things that could be said about this classic movie theatre and its comfortable sofa seating in the style of the olden days but we'll just tell you this: halfway through the movie, there's an interval so you can come out and eat a freshly-baked cookie made especially for you. Enough said, really.

8. Wanaka Skate Park

With snow-capped mountains all around it and the stunning lake just across the road, this might very well be the most scenic Skate Park in the world. If your children are the types who enjoy this kind of adrenaline rush, don't miss this park. It's also conveniently located across from Patagonia Chocolates so ... you know what to do.

Advertisement

9. Rock Climbing

Basecamp is Wanaka's indoor climbing facility and features a Clip 'n Climb wall as well as sport climbing walls to suit different ages and levels of ability. For awesome outdoor climbing activities, you can also check out Wildwire Wanaka, who can take you on some pretty amazing climbing adventures.

10. Snow Farm

Fancy sliding down the slope in a big inflatable tube? Of course you do. If you want some snow activities but not really a full day's skiing or snowboarding, you can head to the Snow Farm Fun Zone, a dedicated area for families with a range of snow activities to suit all ages. Snow angels, snowmen, snow ball throwing and all other manner of winter fun awaits.