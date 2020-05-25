A LIFE IN TRAVEL

MANU FEILDEL

What are your strongest memories from the first overseas trip you ever took?

My first overseas trip was from France to the UK. I was 18 years old, going for my first job. I barely spoke English and I was very anxious.

What was a standard family holiday like when growing up?

We would drive a couple of hours to the seaside every summer.

Who has most inspired your travels?

It's not who but what. And the answer is food, of course.

What is the greatest trip you've ever been on?

It was while I was filming Around the World in 80 Dishes: London, Dubai, Mumbai, Calcutta, Hong Kong, Tokyo, LA and back to London.

And the worst?

Niger in West Africa, Sydney/Dubai, Dubai/Paris, Paris/Niger — 35 hours in transit.

What's your approach to packing for an overseas trip?

Two pairs of pants, lots of T-shirts, underpants and socks, swimmers, toiletries. Iif you need anything else, buy it there.

What is the destination that most surprised you — good or bad?

Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia. I never knew the diversity of different cuisines in one country.

Where was your most memorable sunrise/sunset?

The sunsets in Western Australia are pretty fantastic.

What's the first thing you do when you get home from a long trip?

Shower, followed by grocery shopping.

What do you miss most about home when you travel?

My bed.

Where is the one destination you must see in your lifetime?

I'd love to take couple of months off and travel around South America, finishing in Mexico.

What's your favourite thing about travel?

Discovering the world, different cultures and learning new cuisines.

Watch Manu Feildel on MKR: The Rivals, Mondays on TVNZ 2 at 7.30pm