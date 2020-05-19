Qantas CEO Alan Joyce says there is a near negligible risk of getting Covid-19 on a plane.

Asked how people can fly while social distancing, he said: "Because the cabin's pressurised, 99.9 per cent of all viruses, all bacteria, are filtered through medical-grade filters, they are usually in operating theatres and the air is extracted every five minutes from the cabin. The air circulates from top to bottom.

READ MORE:
Covid 19 coronavirus: No new virus cases, digital diary app launches tomorrow
Covid 19 coronavirus: What you need to know about Tuesday's big developments
Covid 19 coronavirus: Worrying aspect of new Australian coronavirus outbreak
Covid 19 coronavirus: New Govt tracing app trips up; users unable to log on, 'can't use it'

"Everybody in an aircraft is facing the same direction with a barrier of a seat in front of them. The medical advice and the medical evidence shows there is a very low risk of transmission of Covid-19."

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

He told Today there could be hundreds of thousands of people who have travelled worldwide since the pandemic arose and not contracted the virus, claiming "we don't know of a single person-to-person transmission on an aircraft".

The Australian Government say it's vital to know quickly if people have come in contact with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus. Video / Australian Government

Related articles: