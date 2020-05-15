If you're still reluctanct to burst your bubble, there are a whole lot of reasons to stay home this weekend and keep your entertainment "virtual". Things like working out with Chris Hemsworth's personal trainer, a dance party with The Wiggles, a dinner party with Aussie chef Matt Moran, and a pub trivia night hosted by Rove.

Australian celebrity chef Matt Moran is hosting a dinner party this weekend... live from your living room. Photo / Supplied

Tourism Australia plans to stream the best of Australia into Kiwi living rooms this weekend, with Live From Aus — a curated programme of virtual travel experiences to help inspire your first overseas holiday once the transtasman bubble is underway.

The event goes live tomorrow at 9am and continues on Sunday, with exclusive experiences broadcasting on the hour, every hour across Tourism Australia's social channels.

Want a body like Chris Hemsworth? His personal trainers Luke Zocchi and Dan Churchill will show you the workout you need to achieve it. Photo / Supplied

"Even though demand for travel is currently on hold and the timing of the recovery is still uncertain, it's important that we don't go quiet as a destination," says Tourism Australia Managing Director Phillipa Harrison. "While people can't travel right now, they can certainly dream and plan for those holidays to come.

Advertisement

"The brands that continue to engage with their audiences in a crisis are the ones that tend to recover the fastest. Our marketing job right now is about keeping Australia front of mind for travellers by using this enforced period of self-isolation to engage with people in their living rooms, feed their escapism and inspire them to travel again once the restrictions start to lift."

The Live From Aus program will be hosted by an array of Australian personalities, advocates and industry operators and feature cooking demonstrations, wine tastings, exercise classes, cultural immersion sessions, Australian wildlife encounters, and a live music program presented by Sounds Australia.

Rove McManus is hosting a pub quiz live from Sydney, and you can play along at home. Photo / Supplied

Rove McManus is hosting the Epic Pub Trivia Night, live from Merivale's The Royal Hotel in Bondi. Trivia buffs can tune in at 10pm NZT this Saturday night to watch two surprise guests go head-to-head.

"I am excited to be back in Kiwi living rooms," says Rove. "We'll be covering all the hot topics for you to be able to put your Aussie travel knowledge to the test."

Other highlights to tune in for include:

• Workout with Chris Hemsworth's Byron Bay-based personal trainers Luke Zocchi and Dan Churchill. Saturday, 10am.

• Sing and Dance with The Wiggles. Saturday, midday.

• An underwater reef tour of the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park with Citizens of the GBR. Saturday, 6pm

Advertisement

Watch the sunset at Uluru with Tourism Australia's virtual event this weekend. Photo / Supplied

• Watch the sunset at Uluru with music curated by Sounds Australia. Saturday, 8pm

• Pub Trivia Night, hosted by Rove. Saturday, 10pm.

• Take part in an Aussie wildlife Q&A with Zookeeper Chad Staples. Sunday, 10am

The full Live From Aus program schedule is available on australia.com and on Facebook at facebook.com/SeeAustralia/events