What are your strongest memories from your first overseas trip?

I went to Portugal with my parents as a kid. We loved it as a family and just kept going back. It's my favourite place in the world. The climate is beautiful and I've got a lot of friends there.

Who has most inspired your travels?

From a young age I've always wanted to travel and experience the world. Growing up someone that especially inspired me is American social media influencer Jay Alvarrez – he does crazy things like jumping out of planes, which also inspired some of the stuff we do on my TV show Breaking Dad.

What is the greatest trip you've ever been on?

Travelling across America for the show. It's such a vast place. You can be down south in Florida and it's like the Bahamas, or up north in Vermont and it's like the tundras in Russia. It was a new experience for both me and my dad [The Chase host Bradley Walsh].

And the worst?

I've loved every trip I've done, and every country, but there was one school trip to France when we all ate some dodgy food and everyone got food poisoning. Looking back on it, it's a funny memory.

What is the destination that most surprised you – good or bad?

The Niagara Falls. It was amazing how vast it was seeing it in person up close. It was freezing - ice-cold water splashing us while we were trying to film.

What's the first thing you do when you get home from a long trip?

Sleep in my own bed. And I love going to the fridge and eating whatever I want out of it. I also love fish and chips. There's a place down the road from where I live that I always come back to when I get home.

Where is one destination you must see in your lifetime?

I'd love to see Japan, I'd love to see Bali, so many places. I'm only 22 and I want to experience it all – new cultures, new people, new food, that's what I thrive on.

What do you miss most about travelling right now?

Probably not a lot of people share this, but I love plane journeys. The food, watching new movies that sometimes haven't even come out in the cinema yet, and just getting to relax.

- As told to Bethany Reitsma

Barney Walsh, 22, is an actor and the son of Bradley Walsh, the host of popular game show The Chase. They star together in travel series Breaking Dad, Mondays on TVNZ 1 and TVNZ On Demand