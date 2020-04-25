Ornithophobics, look away. You live in a nation of twitchers. Every New Zealander has their favourite, our national identity hinges on a surprisingly aggressive flightless one, and we host an annual favourites competition that's taken

Zealandia, Wellington

Oamaru Blue Penguin Colony, Waitaki

Orokonui Ecosanctuary, Dunedin

Pūkaha Mount Bruce National Wildlife Centre, Masterton

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Royal Albatross Centre, Otago

Te Papa, Wellington