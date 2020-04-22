Since 1970 every April 22 has been a day for looking at our place on the planet and calling for positive change. A spin-off from the student protests of 68-69, the "Earth Day" movement called for international unity around environmental causes, to have a

However, as "Earth Day" turns 50, the world has been met by another challenge no one could have foreseen. On top of man-made climate change, plastic pollution we have a global pandemic.

The coronavirus has smothered the voices and plans of environmentalists looking to mark the milestone.

You can't very well have a million-man march AND maintain social distancing.

Last Friday the Earth Day network announced a rapid rerouting of plans which had been disrupted by the covid-19 pandemic. Though many events would have to be cancelled for the health and safety of participants, today would still be marked by a 24 hour call to action.

Earth Day President Kathleen Rogers, said: "We find ourselves today in a world facing global threats that demand a unified global response." This year Earth Day is going online.

The movement is now encouraging activists to make their voices heard and join online petitions, so that, even during a global lockdown they might be able to match the 20 million participants who registered for the 1970s events.

As a global movement it has had novel solutions to this Earth Day at home from around the world. Perhaps the most obvious the call for a "clean air movement" in India.

The mountains appear on the Indian skyline, in some places for the first time in 30 years. Photo / Frank Bienewald; Supplied, Twitter TJ Singh

The national shutdown last month has transformed Indian cities and even rural skylines. Photos of the Himalayan peaks which hadn't been seen for decades went viral.

New Delhi, the most congested capital in the world, has been celebrating what residents have described as "alpine weather". Just six months ago the city's smog was so bad that politicians called for a ban on Diwali fireworks.

Including Delhi and New Delhi, 13 of the 20 world's most polluted cities are in India. However Federal air quality monitoring systems have shown an improvement in 85 cities.

Almost overnight, the effect of 18 million people sheltering in place has turned the sky blue and revealed buildings many New Delhi residents barely knew existed.

"The current crisis has shown us that clear skies and breathable air can be achieved very fast if concrete action is taken to reduce burning of fossil fuels," Sunil Dahiya told reporters at the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air.

Photos of the India Gate memorial in New Delhi, taken weeks apart. Photo / Via AP

Many Indian environmentalists are hopeful that after the lifting of lockdown, a "clean air movement" will encourage residents to protect and cherish the cleaner, breathable air.

"Whether it be coronavirus or our global climate crisis, we cannot shut down," said Rogers." Instead, we must shift our energies and efforts to new ways to mobilise the world to action"

"We encourage people to rise up but to do so safely and responsibly — in many cases, that means using our voices to drive action online rather than in person"

Ways to participate in Earth Day at home

During a pandemic, looking after the health of others is as important as acting for environmental health.

However you can use the lockdown period to reset and emerge with habits that are better for you and for the planet.

Read a book

Sorry Netflix fans, running streaming servers for video and even music is especially energy inefficient.

Instead, limit screen time and try turning over a new leaf with a good book.

Supplement your meat

If you're trying to avoid doing too many grocery shops, buying more veg and less fresh meat could help save the planet too. Dried or tinned vegetables and pulses keep for ages as well as adding bulk and variety to meals.

Take up an eco-friendly pastime

Earth Day Network offers a range of time-killing and planet saving tool kits to help you do your part. Go online find tool kits for invasive species clean-ups and building bee hotels.

Start a garden exchange

While taking care to observe safe social distancing, a food exchange can help minimise waste and enrich your table and gardens. Use neighbourhood apps like Facebook, Nextdoor or OfferUp.