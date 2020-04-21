"Stop! Papatūānuku is breathing."

A video has captured the beautiful stillness that has fallen over Auckland, as it pauses under the lockdown conditions.

Referencing the area's Māori culture, the two-minute video tells Aucklanders and viewers around the world to use this time to pause, listen and hear the sounds normally lost in our busy lives.

Produced by the Auckland City tourism body ATEED, they have worked with filmmakers under lockdown conditions to come together (virtually) for this project.

Advertisement

The voiceover was recorded by 11-year-old Manawanui Maniapoto Mills at home in Muriwai with a soundtrack provided by Moana and the Moahunters.

Papatūānuku (our earth mother) is breathing Sit at a distance, stand as one. When the time is right, we welcome you. But for now, listen. Papatūānuku (our earth mother) is breathing. #dreamnowexperiencelater Posted by Visit Auckland on Thursday, 9 April 2020

Using traditional putaatara and kōauau flute instruments, the music is for finding space and taking time to breathe. Between the sparse soundtrack is also the sound of Tui an Kererū, with birdsong provided by the DOC archives.

It's a message that has found an audience around the world. Gaining over 1.2 million views online, it's the most viewed video ever made by the tourism board.

It's been seen by hundreds of thousands of would-be travellers in Australia, the US, UK and Canada.

In spite of international travel restrictions and New Zealand closing its borders to non-citizens, that hasn't put people off dreaming of a trip to Auckland.

"Noho Tawhiti, Tū Kotahi," sit at a distance, stand as one – the video made by ATEED staff members working from home has clearly struck a chord around the world.

Still calm over the Westhaven Marina, central Auckland. Photo / Supplied, ATEED

"While people are unable to visit our region at the moment, all of Auckland's wonderful experiences will be waiting for the world when the time is right," said ATEED's destination GM, Steve Armitage.

"The message is positive and calming, presenting through an entirely different lens the sacrifice people are making to prevent the spread of Covid-19. We hope this video provides a real boost to our communities and beyond."

Advertisement

Mayor Phil Goff called the video "a heartening glimpse of what we have to look forward to when the lockdown is lifted and a showcase of what our city has to offer."

While the city is about to enjoy some relief to the restrictions on movement next week, travel plans are likely to still be a long way off.

Under the new, Level-3 measures movement within your local area will still be limited.

The Covid-19 website says a 45-minute drive is okay to go somewhere for a walk or run - for example, travelling from Porirua to Paraparaumu.

It's not about finding loopholes, it's about staying within your local area, and not undermining the gains against Covid-19 made at Level-4.

"When the time is right, we welcome you. But for now, listen. Papatūānuku (our earth mother) is breathing."

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website



‌