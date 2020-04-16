It's the time of day which filmmakers and photographers love. In a movie town like Los Angeles, "Magic Hour" is a point that artists and tourists will wait all day for.

The magic or "Golden Hour" is a term used by photographers to refer to the twilight moment before sunset in which shadows are at their most extreme and colours, their most vibrant.

In a city as famous for its film industry as LA, you can set your watches by it and the activity which follows as a million lenses go out chasing the perfect frame. Well, it was until California became the first US State to issue 'shelter-in-place' orders on March 19, to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the Los Angeles Tourism Board has come up with a way to share the epic sunset moment with would-be visitors around the world. Livestreaming footage daily, from the Hotel Erwin on Venice Beach, you will be able to watch the world-famous golden hour at home. After all, LA is a city that takes naturally to screens.

"Collectively, we are on our couches, at our kitchen tables, peering out our windows and dreaming for the day we are on the other side of this pandemic," said Don Skeoch of LA Tourism.

Each day at around 1.35pm NZST, the city is broadcasting the calming light via the officialYouTube Channel.

Along with the golden views of Venice Beach there will be a set of interactive Magic-hour experiences taking place on the @discoverLA Instagram and Facebook pages. These include Magic-hour magic lessons by Justin Willman and a virtual tour of LA by Hollywood Location scout, Tristan Daoussis, who will visit locations made famous by films such as LaLa Land and Blade Runner.

"We want to bring a taste of Los Angeles to these dreamers while also providing the opportunity to learn something new," said Skeoch.

While Hotel Erwin is currently still open and offering rooms to Critical Workforce & Medical Professionals, Venice beach is deserted.

Watch from this link to watch from 1.35pm daily. It's the closest you'll get to a Santa Monica sunset all to yourself.