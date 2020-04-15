Fiji Airways has confirmed it will be running an evacuation flight on Friday for Kiwis stranded on the islands.

The airline said it would be running one service between Nadi and Auckland in order to repatriate Fijians in New Zealand.

Holders of unused Fijian Airline tickets for the route between Auckland and Fiji will be able to book onto this mercy service at no extra cost by going through the Fijian Airways reservation service and using their existing booking reference.

Those without can book online at www.fijiairways.com or on 0800 800 178. The Auckland sales office will not be able to book these flights.

The flight on Friday, April 17, departs Nadi at 10am, and will turn around for the return trip leaving Auckland at 2.10pm.

Only holders of Fijian Passports will be able to book onto the return flight out of Auckland on Friday. "Those returning to Fiji will be required to enter 14 days self-isolation at a Fijian Government-Mandated Facility," advised the airline.

There are currently 16 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Fiji, stemming from the first case recorded in Lautoka, on 19 March.

Fiji's health minister, Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete said this first case was "imported from a patient who had recently travelled abroad," and that he "was immediately isolated."