Christ the healer donned stethoscope and messages of hope in Rio, in a spectacular 700m tribute to Brazil's healthcare workers.

Brazil's most recognisable landmark, Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro was clothed in surgical scrubs this weekend as part of a light show tribute to the international health workers who are battling the coronavirus pandemic.

On Easter Sunday the flags of several countries affected by the disease illuminated the monument on top of Corcovado mountain. The city's archbishop Dom Orani Tempesta gave virtual mass to the people of Brazil at the base of the statue. He gave special blessing and thanks to medical workers.

Messages such as "Fique em casa!" - "Stay at home!" - were also projected on the statue of Christ.

Advertisement

Fique em Casa: A medical worker on the illuminated statue of Christ the Redeemer. Photo / Getty Images

This special Easter light show is the second time the Redeemer statue has been illuminated in response to the pandemic. 18th March the statue overlooking Rio was also lit up in solidarity with the other countries suffering from the pandemic.

On that date Brazil had only 4 confirmed deaths from the virus and just over 500 cases. It has since exploded to 1,489 deaths from 24,920 cases with 1490 new cases and 161 new deaths reported by the Brazilian health Secretary just yesterday.

Christ the healer: The illuminated statue of Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro. Photo / Getty Images

Brazil is currently the worst affected country in South America, ahead of Peru (10,303) and Chile (7,917), both of which have issued states of emergency that stopped public gatherings and shut down transport.

This morning 60 New Zealanders arrived in Auckland on a repatriation flight from Lima Peru. The LATAM mercy flight flew from via Santiago Chile to pick up additional passengers requiring repatriation. Many Kiwi passengers had been stuck in Peru since March 21 when the country sealed its borders to stop the spread of coronavirus.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website