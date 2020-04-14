A woman has been arrested for turning up to New Orleans' Louis Armstrong International Airport completely naked.

With little care for travel restrictions, personal health or public decency Mariel Vergara reportedly arrived at the Spirit Airlines ticket desk not wearing a stitch.

On 4th April, the 27 year old from Colorado was told that she would not be sold travel due to her lack of attire. However, in protest, she refused to leave.

By the time police officers were summoned, it was reported that Vergara has put on a top, but lacking a bottom half she was charged with public indecency.

Jefferson Parish police recorded that they got into a fracas with the would-be traveller, who resisted arrest.

Under the charges of resist of arrest, police battery, obscenity and remaining in a public place, Vergara has additional charges recorded against her for behaviour on 9th April and remains in custody. Her total bail set for $15000.

Within this sad story, some commentators have said the most farcical element is that: was Vergara wearing 'appropriate attire' she would have been permitted to travel.

This is in spite of the current pandemic affecting many parts of the United States, which on April 3 had already totalled 300,000 cases.

Louisiana issued a "shelter in place" order back on March 22nd. However due to the disjointed approach of the US States, a coherent approach to domestic air travel on a federal level has yet to be approved.

On March 25 the FAA said it was making preparations for a shutdown of domestic airspace, though one was not forthcoming reported ABC. In light of the White House's lack of appetite to impose travel restrictions, regulation is not the biggest challenge to airliners but demand.

Deserted by sheltering US citizens and a lack of inbound touristsNear empty flights have made air travel extremely uneconomical.

ABC reports that at least 10 airports have had air traffic control rotas affected by staff testing positive.

Texas, one of the few states not to issue 'shelter in place' or 'lockdown' orders, has identified Louisiana as a potential threat to its public safety. On March 31 the Texan transport authority said that travellers arriving from Louisiana by road or air would be subject to quarantine.

The state of Louisiana has a total of 21,016 cases and is the third highest state per capita, behind only New York and New Jersey. The Mardi Gras celebrations in mid February was identified as a large cause of clusters in the state.

"Tourism is a big industry in Louisiana but surely we have to put the lives of the citizens first. Had we knew we would have cancelled it," Lt Govenor Billy Nungesser told CNN yesterday.

In spite of already having confirmed cases in the state and concern over the annual street parties, Nungesser said they were blindsided by the disease. "We had no idea what was to come."

