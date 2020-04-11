Green fingers via Google

Those of us lucky enough to have one, are no doubt spending a lot more time in our backyards over this lockdown period. If that has you dreaming of visiting famous gardens around the world, the internet has again come to the rescue.

As we roll into autumn and start to hunker down for winter, the northern hemisphere is beginning to bloom. Spring is in the air at London's Kew Gardens, which proudly calls itself the most biodiverse place on Earth.

The gardens are ever changing and keepers are updating their blogs daily to keep foliage fans informed of all the changes. There are also multiple videos touring different parts of the gardens, including the Living Collection, the Arboretum Nursery and urban rainforest Palm House.

Up the road in Buckinghamshire, Waddesdon Gardens dates back to the late 1800s, established by Baron Ferdinand de Rothschild and now managed by the Rothschild Foundation, a family charitable trust. The gardens' website hosts a collection of online trails, blogs and films so you can plan your future visit.

And one to mark in your diary, the Royal Horticultural Society Chelsea Flower Show will be held virtually this year. Planning is still underway and full details yet to be released, but the show is set to run from May 19-23. Keep an eye on the RHS website to find out how you can virtually visit.

Stay local, eat global

If meal planning is getting you down, how about getting some inspiration from international cuisines? Here are three of our favourite chefs who, via their websites as well as their cookbooks, can help bring the flavours of the world into your home kitchen.

Elevate your lockdown meals to the next level by taking inspiration from global cuisines. Photo / Getty Images

1. Peter Kuruvita — Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan food is reminiscent of southern Indian cuisine, with a plethora of incredible curries and seafood dishes to enjoy. Australian-based chef Peter Kuruvita grew up in Sri Lanka and learned to cook the best possible way — in his grandmother's kitchen. peterkuruvita.com

2. Rachel Khoo — France

Growing up in south London, Khoo first studied design before moving to Paris and learning patisserie at famed cooking school Le Cordon Bleu. She began her cooking career by opening a restaurant in her tiny flat, with space for only two diners at a time. She published two cookbooks in French before releasing her first English language book The Little Paris Kitchen, and has since gone on to star in her own TV shows. rachelkhoo.com

3. Yotam Ottolenghi — Israel

When we're finally allowed to visit London again, make a beeline for any of the Ottolenghi restaurants — there are four self-named locations in Belgravia, Notting Hill, Spitalfields and Islington, as well as Nopi in Soho and Rovi in Fitzrovia. The man himself has become a bit of a star around the world, and all seven of his cookbooks have been bestsellers. His innovative Israeli-inspired recipes focus heavily on vegetables, but never compormise on flavour. As well as numerous recipes on his website, follow him on Instagram for some easy step by step recipes suitable for long days in quarantine. ottolenghi.co.uk