Three people on a cruise ship that visited New Zealand before returning to Sydney have tested positive for Covid-19.

Close to 4000 passengers and crew were on board the Ruby Princess before it docked in Sydney and passengers were allowed to disembark.

The Princess Cruises-operated Ruby Princess ship completed a relatively short cruise around the Pacific to New Zealand.

Passengers disembark from the Ruby Princess at Overseas Passenger Terminal on February 08 in Sydney, Australia. Photo / Getty Images

The Ruby Princess departed from Sydney on March 8. According to cruisemapper.com, the ship was scheduled to visit Fiordland, Dunedin, Akaroa, Wellington, Napier, Tauranga, Auckland and Bay of Islands before returning to Sydney on March 21.

Advertisement

The cruise ship returned to Sydney on Thursday after cutting its itinerary short.

Just over 1100 crew and close to 2700 passengers were on board.

Doctors tested 13 unwell patients and three found to have the virus.

One person who tested positive was a crew member.

"Two of the three positive results were people who were passengers on board the ship," NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard told reporters on Friday.

"One of those passengers was not at all well, and was taken off the ship and has been taken to a hospital here in Sydney, and is being cared for. That particular passenger, now patient, is not particularly well."

On board there were some people on board the cruise ship who presented with flu-like symptoms," Hazzard said.

The ship has already left Sydney and is currently at sea, off the New South Wales coast, somewhere between Sydney and Wollongong.

Advertisement

‌

Hazzard said it was very important for those who had left the ship to self-isolate in their homes for 14 days.

"If you start to show any of the symptoms, whether it a fever, a cough, or any of the other well-known symptoms that can associate with - like flu, obviously - we want you to make sure you report that in, and take due medical advice.

"It is actually serious, because if we have nearly 2700 people that were passengers on that ship, we want to know every single one of them is in quarantine."

He said contacting nearly 2700 people was "a bit of a journey" and some had not responded.

"I'm asking the media to get that message out to the community. And to the community: If you know somebody who came in yesterday from the Ruby Princess, do our community a very big favour and have a chat and make sure that they are given this clear message.

"Put yourself in a self-isolation. Follow the rules, and if you're feeling ill, any of the symptoms that might be related to Covid-19, then make sure you contact a medical practitioner, either your local GP or the local ED in the hospital, and then take advice on what you should be doing."

The number of Covid-19 cases in NSW has increased by a "substantial" 75 people to reach more than 380.

Hazzard said there had been an extra 75 cases in the 24 hours to 11am taking the total to 382.

"It's obviously quite a substantial increase and, again, it's indicative of the growing issue that faces the entire world," the minister told reporters in Sydney.