In honour of St Patrick's Day tomorrow, Sarah Pollok uncovers Dublin's favourite weekend escape, an any day of the week treat for travellers.



So you've danced and drunk your way through Ireland's lively capital and want to slow it down in a quietly beautiful location? Lucky for you the delightful seaside town of Howth is just a hop and a skip away.

How to get there

Just 16km from Dublin, it takes little over 30 minutes on the Irish Rail, bus or car to get from the big smoke to Howth. However, drivers be warned, finding a park at the weekend is no easy feat.

When to go

When it comes to visiting Ireland, the country hits that perfect balance between good weather and small crowds during the spring months of April and May. As for Howth, try to visit during the week and enjoy the quiet streets, which flood with Dublin-weekenders from Friday to Sunday.

What to do

Great things come in small packages, and Howth is no exception. So, get under the skin of this fascinating city with the Hidden Howth Experience tour. Let a local lead the way and regale you with Viking legends, ancient history and unknown gems of knowledge during a three-hour expedition.

Where to eat

For a real gem with a hearty menu, warm staff and arguably the best fish and chips, grab a bite at the Abbey Tavern. Whether you're vegan, vegetarian, or a traveller with simple tastes, this gastropub is a quintessential spot to enjoy some Irish hospitality.

Where to drink

Pair a pint of Guinness with a sweeping ocean view of Howth Pier and you have the recipe for a pretty perfect afternoon. With sports on the TV, traditional Irish music on the speakers and friendly faces behind the bar, this small pub is perfect, rain or shine.

Where to walk

Fancy a gander along the dramatic cliffs Ireland is known and loved for? Howth Cliff Path loop offers stunning (but safe) adventure high above Dublin Bay. Simply set aside two hours and follow the green arrows that start and end at Howth Train station.

What to try

If you're staying for the weekend, a trip to Howth Market is a delightful way to spend a day. Running every Saturday and Sunday from 9am till 6pm, dozens of stalls offer locally made jewellery, clothing and antiques as well as freshly baked treats, organic produce and preserves.

Where to stay

Competition isn't exactly fierce in the tiny town but Howth's best hotel is not to be underestimated. With just six rooms, the King Sitric Hotel is full of charm, mixing traditional architecture with modern decor, ocean views and luxurious beds you'll spend the rest of your life dreaming of.

Off the map

Sunny days are hard to come by in Ireland, but if the weather swings in your favour, make your way to the secluded Balscadden Bay for a dip in the Celtic sea or walk along the beach.