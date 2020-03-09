Deal of the week: Back roads of California

Tour the legendary Highway 1 of California, bound for Big Sur State Park — and keep an eye out for the "locals": raccoons, deer and skunks. A six-day small group Back Roads Touring journey is priced from $3999pp, twinshare, and departs from Los Angeles on selected dates between July 14 and August 4. Accommodation, breakfasts and several other main meals are included. The itinerary includes Santa Barbara, Cambria, Monterey and ends in San Francisco. Book by March 31.

Contact: Travel Associates, 0800 951 655 or travel-associates.co.nz



Manhattan Projects

Built atop an open-air railway yard, Hudson Yards is aiming to become the cultural centre of Manhattan. The district on the city's Far West Side, offers shopping, dining, innovative art and design and restful green spaces. Four-night New York holidays from New Zealand, which include return airfares and accommodation, are priced from $2959pp, double-share, from Auckland, Wellington or Christchurch. Book by close of business on Monday, March 16. Travel throughout August.

Contact: Flight Centre, 0800 427 555 or flightcentre.co.nz





Take the Whanau to Samoa

Consider your own spot on the waterfront in Samoa for your next family holiday. A five-night package for two adults and up to two children (aged under12 years) is priced from $5399 forthe family — including return Air New Zealand flights from Auckland. You'll stay in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom waterfront villa, complete with its own kitchen, at Taumeasina Island Resort. Daily buffet breakfasts are included; children get to choose free meals from the Kids' Menu.

There is a variety of travel dates, which must be booked by March 13.

Contact: Our Pacific, 0800 500 598 or ourpacific.co.nz/samoa



A slice of Cheddar in West England

Pick up a rental car in London and spend five days exploring England's Great West Way — a new touring route between London and Bristol. Youritinerary has been mapped out; your accommodation booked. Historic highlights include Windsor and Windsor Castle, Stonehenge and Avebury. You'll also drive into Somerset, Longleat and Cheddar, Bath and the Cotswolds. Priced from $1279pp, twinshare, this package includes daily breakfasts and entrance fees to a number of historic sites. Travel from April 1 to 9; April14 to June 11 or throughout September. Book by March 31.

Contact: helloworld Travel, 0800 303 132 or helloworld.co.nz



Grab the Origin action

The 2020 Holden State of Origin II match in Sydney is pure "Origin action" and all that comes with rugby league. Secure a Gold Admission ticket for Sunday, June 21, and two nights' accommodation, priced from $569pp, twin-share. Flights from New Zealand are additional. Travel between June 20 and 22.

Contact: : House of Travel, 0800 713 715 or houseoftravel.co.nz



