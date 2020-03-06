To celebrate International Women's Day, we've rounded up some of the best cities in the world for female solo travellers to visit.

Millions of women are now planning solo adventures every year, with Google Trends reporting a 131 per cent increase in interest in female solo travel in 2019 alone, according to Tourlane.

Women's experiences abroad are changing too - research by Booking.com suggests 22 per cent of women want to be more adventurous when choosing their destinations in 2020, while nearly a third want to be immersed in local cultures and customs.

Taxi2Airport, an airport transfer service, has also undertaken research on the issue, discovering

almost 500,000 Instagram posts and over 16,000 searches relating to female solo travel this year.

All three agencies have used different methodologies for discovering what women want and the best places to go solo, so we've compiled their top cities below.

Prague, Czech Republic

Prague takes the top spot for the most female-friendly solo destination for women in Taxi2Airport's study.

Research suggests Prague is one of the best destinations in the world for solo female travellers. Photo / Supplied

It had the highest overall score for female safety, ranking above all other popular destinations as the most female-friendly in its research. Part of the result was due 87 per cent of the hostels having female only dorms.

São Paulo, Brazil

A popular endorsement on Booking.com by solo female travellers is ambience, helping push São Paulo up the rankings. Travellers will get swept up in the city's vibrant culture from the moment they arrive.

São Paulo is home to 20 million fiercely proud paulistanos (the Brazilian Porteguese term for local residents), all of whom will happily tell any traveller at length how they will never live anywhere else.

Ljubljana, Slovenia

Slovenia's quaint and charming capital, is the best city for female solo travelers to visit worldwide according to Tourlane. Their findings were based on scores including representation, equality, justice and safety.

Other cities within easy reach of Ljubljana by train that are ideal for solo female travellers include Vienna, Dubrovnik, Prague, and Budapest.

Cairo, Egypt

Perceptions of safety in Cairo are reasonably high according to Travel2Taxi, with 82.6 per cent of women stating that they feel safe when walking alone at night.

Over 80% of women said they felt safe walking in Cairo alone at night. Photo / Supplied

The company says Egypt would be an ideal destination for travellers, despite only 34% of hostels having female specific rooms, as there are over 5.8 million Instagram tags for Cairo, making it Insta-worthy.

Rome, Italy

Rome is one of Booking.com's most booked destinations by solo female travellers. A city rich in Italian heritage, from impressive landmarks to some of the country's finest restaurants.

History is amongst the most endorsed categories by female solo travellers on Booking.com, which goes perfectly in hand with the ancient city.

At the time of writing, travel restrictions are only in place for northern Italy.



Auckland, New Zealand

Ranked 14th place overall by Tourlane, New Zealand's biggest city also made the cut for solo female travellers to visit in 2020, scoring highly on equality and justice categories. It's ranked much higher than other major cities including New York City, London, and Paris.

Auckland has been rated one of the best cities to explore by solo female travellers. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Tourlane says Kiwi warmth shines everywhere, with the city boasting the kind of quality of life that American cities dream of having.

The wild card: Moscow, Russia

Moscow featured on two of the agencies research lists - but for completely different reasons.

Taxi2Airport's study suggests Moscow has the lowest overall score for female-friendliness, with only 24 percent of their hostels including female only dorms.

Additionally, Russia's score on its Sustainable Development Goals Gender Index is 'poor' suggesting the country's gender policies and issues are not being effectively tackled.

However, Booking.com says Moscow thrills visitors with its artistry, history and majesty, all which are key factors that influence women on where to travel. The agency says Moscow is one of the most travelled to destinations by solo female travellers using its services.