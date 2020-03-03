A terminal sign believed to be from Nashville's John C. Tune Airport has been whipped across the city in a powerful tornado, landing nearly 50 kilometres away.

The tornadoes tore through Central Tennessee, killing at least 25 people and leaving an estimated 45,000 residents in the famed Music City without power.

A state of emergency is in effect and the state's emergency management plan has been activated.

Aerial footage of Nashville's airport has showed the frightening trail of the destruction.

Advertisement

The video shows cars piled up, hangars and airplanes destroyed, with officials estimating the damage to be in the millions.

This is the scene at John C. Tune airport in Nashville



pic.twitter.com/ntRZuSF7xL — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 3, 2020

The storms sent debris flying through Nashville, but it's what landed up in one person's backyard that has taken many by surprise.

Journalist Josh Breslow shared photos on Twitter this morning of a crumpled green terminal sign with an arrow in the backyard of a friend in Mt Juliet, a city half an hour's drive out of Nashville.

As people responded, and the extent of the damage at John C Tune Airport was revealed, some believed the sign was from further afield.

"My friend found THIS airport terminal sign in her yard after the overnight storms. She lives in Mt. Juliet... more than *10* MILES from @Fly_Nashville"

"Some tweeters say it COULD have come from John C. Tune Airport, which took a direct hit from a tornado. That would be nearly *30* MILES from Mt. Juliet. So even crazier!"

Some tweeters say it COULD have come from John C. Tune Airport, which took a direct hit from a tornado. That would be nearly *30* MILES from Mt. Juliet. So even crazier! — Josh Breslow (@JoshBreslowWKRN) March 3, 2020

Other users have also been sharing images of strange debris that's landed in their backyards after the tornadoes.

"Cleaning up storm debris (insulation, house wrap and roof paper mostly) in my yard in Lebanon this morning and found this fax cover sheet from an address in West Nashville located at John C Tune airport, some 40+ miles away. #nashvilletornado" wrote Jeremy Reeves.

Advertisement

Cleaning up storm debris (insulation, house wrap and roof paper mostly) in my yard in Lebanon this morning and found this fax cover sheet from an address in West Nashville located at John C Tune airport, some 40+ miles away. #nashvilletornado pic.twitter.com/KdIFvjOAUs — Jeremy Reeves (@jerreev83) March 3, 2020

Significant damage to a couple of King Airs at the June C Tune airport in Nashville. pic.twitter.com/T1s0tkA49K — Holton Hancock (@HoltonHancock) March 3, 2020

since March 2 2012, when 40 people died in twisters that the Midwest and South.

Governor Bill Lee told a new conference it was heartbreaking, and that "a number of people'' were missing and many were injured. Thirty rescue workers have suffered injuries.

WATCH: Reporter describes the harrowing moment a tornado hits CBS affiliate WTVF in Nashville. "This is the inside of the tornado right now." https://t.co/0cgp7ZMhzQ pic.twitter.com/DXUrqNvPMv — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 3, 2020



Lee told the conference he was in touch with the White House to ask for assistance.

President Donald Trump has tweeted his support.

"Prayers for all of those affected by the devastating tornadoes in Tennessee. We will continue to monitor the developments. The Federal Government is with you all of the way during this difficult time," he wrote.