You won't get far in Killarney without running into a jarvey, a toe-tapping fiddle player, or Gollum.

Killarney, in Ireland's southwest county Kerry, has the type of charisma that inspires travellers, poets and songwriters through

Explore Killarney National Park

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Have a drink at a Lord of the Rings-themed pub

Related articles:

Tap your toes to Celtic Steps

Kayak around Ross Castle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Take a horse and carriage ride through town