You won't get far in Killarney without running into a jarvey, a toe-tapping fiddle player, or Gollum.

Killarney, in Ireland's southwest county Kerry, has the type of charisma that inspires travellers, poets and songwriters through the generations. The charming hospitality will stay with you long after you've left, as the local people draw you into the town's rich heritage and natural beauty.

The Guinness flows freely and Irish dancers with calves of steel are never far away; fiddle players in every pub entertain locals and travellers alike on any given night of the week.

And, it would seem, Killarney has a fondness for hobbits.



Here's what to put at the top of your itinerary.

Explore Killarney National Park

The first national park to be created in Ireland, and the jewel of the island's southwest, its lakes, fells and waterfalls make it a popular destination for walks, hikes, horse riding, fishing or waterfront picnics. Sprawling over more than 10,000 hectares, it's also home to Ireland's tallest mountain range, MacGillycuddy's Reeks.

Within the park grounds lies the 19th century mansion Muckross House, once owned by a member of the Guinness family. With its stately grounds and horse and carriages frequently trotting past, you'd be forgiven for thinking you'd stepped on to the set of Pride and Prejudice.

The ruins of Franciscan friary, Muckross Abbey in Killarney National Park, Ireland. Photo / Juliette Sivertsen

Also of note within the park, are the well-preserved ruins of a Franciscan friary, Muckross Abbey, and its cemetery. The cemetery is still in use today.

Have a drink at a Lord of the Rings-themed pub

For a New Zealander, discovering a Lord of the Rings pub on the other side of the world, is a little odd. And yet, the pub, named The Shire, feels also completely at home in Killarney. It's no Hobbiton, but the lush Irish countryside provides a similar idyllic setting.

There's traditional Irish music nearly every week night, hobbit-themed decor and drinks, and, occasionally, staff who get dressed up as Gollum and sneak about behind you.

Tap your toes to Celtic Steps

You can't visit Killarney without seeing its pride and joy - Irish dance group Celtic Steps. Their home base is at the Killarney Racecourse and their shows focus less on the mystical experience that Riverdance offered, and more on music, song and dance and traditional heritage.

The group features some of the country's leading Irish dancers and local musicians. Their show runs Sunday to Thursday from April to mid-October, and seven nights a week in the summer months between June and August.

Good luck keeping your feet still.

Kayak around Ross Castle

Ross Castle is within Killarney National Park, but deserves its own mention.

This 15th century building sits on the edge of the park's lower lake and is open to visitors during the summer months. But if you prefer to experience a more adventurous history expedition, go on a kayaking tour around the castle and lake.

Be prepared for chilly winds, but you'll get a unique perspective on the historical importance of the area.

Take a horse and carriage ride through town

One of the most notable sounds in Killarney is the clippity-cloppity of horses' hooves on the pavement. "Jaunting cars" are one of Ireland's most traditional modes of transport and are everywhere in Killarney, offering a charming, old-fashioned way to see the town and surrounding areas.

Jaunting cars - a horse-drawn carriage - are a regular feature throughout Killarney in Ireland. Photo / Juliette Sivertsen

You'll likely have your ears chewed off as the driver informs you of the various areas and sites you will visit; choose a short one-hour tour of the highlights of Killarney, or spend all day going further afield through rolling hills to explore the region's top sights.

