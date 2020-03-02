Travel is one of the areas most vulnerable to the Covid-19 virus outbreak. As popular leisure destinations, pastimes and modes of transport have been indicated in catching and communicating the virus, would-be travellers are questioning whether to delay or cancel holiday plans.

The hesitance to travel is noticeable across the tourism industry.

Airlines have begun cutting flights after a softening in demand for travel to certain destinations. Budget carrier Ryanair – the fifth largest airline by passengers carried – said it would be cutting a quarter of their flights in Italy, after what boss Michael O'Leary called a " notable drop in forward bookings."

Hotels are also feeling the pinch, with the Tourism Economics consultancy predicting 7.5 million cancellations across the US.

"It's just a massive economic hit in one year," founder Adam Sacks told ABC news.

As travellers might appear to be getting cold feet, businesses are eager to keep holidaymakers moving.

Globus - one of the world's largest collections of tourism companies - has decided that flexibility is key to keep travel on track, by giving passengers increased options to modify existing or new travel plans.

Corona virus is changing the face of travel: Cabin crew wear surgical masks departing Hong Kong International Airport. Photo / Ivan Abreu, Getty Images

The group which covers over 30 tourism and aviation businesses, said its new policy would "enable our travellers and their travel advisors to adjust travel plans and help alleviate immediate concerns."

Coming into effect as of this weekend, the group is now allowing travellers with existing bookings or making new ones to change across the company's brands without cost.

For New Zealand travellers this would include Globus, Cosmos, Monograms or Avalon Waterways.

The company is also allowing any travellers with upcoming travel to Italy to postpone to a future date without cost. While Italy is one of Europe's areas worst affected by the virus, there is no doubt that its appeal as a tourism destination will endure.

Lastly the company will be waiving cancellation fees and penalties for tourists who decide against travel, up to 30 days prior to departure.

"With the safety, security and peace-of-mind of our travellers as our primary goal, we believe in giving them more time and flexibility with their travel decisions," said Gai Tyrrell, Globus family of brands managing director for Australasia.

"Travelling the world is a joyful experience and we want to do our part to keep the anticipation stress-free."