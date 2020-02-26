COMMENT:

If you're anything like me, sleeping on a long-haul flight is a rare, near-mythical experience that is right up there with the concept of prancing with unicorns through a meadow of candyfloss.

After the first head lull in the early stages of nodding off, the crook in my neck works its way up and down my spine one vertebrae at a time, preventing all further attempts at slumber.

Be it resting against a window, sitting on my feet, knees curled up or nestling into neck pillows sold to me with all sorts of promises of exquisite comfort, I've all but resigned to the fact my body is just not designed for sleeping on a plane.

Advertisement

Adding to the dilemma is my inherent people-pleaser trait that prevents me from reclining my seat for fear of cramming up someone else's personal space, risking being repeatedly punched by the passenger behind me.

READ MORE:

• Koru lounge dispute: Nelson lawyer Anjela Sharma fails to have Air NZ travel ban lifted

• Air New Zealand Grabaseat airfares launched: $19 domestic flights, $99 overseas travel

• Air New Zealand faces $46m accounting hit, updates earnings guidance

• Passenger allegedly attacks crew on Air NZ flight from LA to Auckland

I don't have children and usually travel alone, so I've never been the target market of Air New Zealand's Skycouch, or other airlines' attempts at sleeper beds that stretch across a row of seats.

Air New Zealand has not been resting on the idea of beds in Economy: the Economy Skycouch. Photo / Supplied

But Air New Zealand's new prototype bed, the Economy Skynest, has piqued my interest. Promising a lie-flat bed with a full size pillow and privacy curtains, the airline believes the Skynest pod will be a game changer for the industry.



Details are still a work in progress, including where on the plane the pod will be located, how it will be available for use, and of course how much extra it will cost on top of the standard economy fare.

But initial reactions on social media seem positive.

"Finally! This is wonderful news for those of us who don't travel well (migraines, etc, and just need to lie down," wrote one user on Twitter.

"Yes please, that would be great for my mom and her heart problems, thnx you guys," said another.

Finally!! This is wonderful news for those of us who don't travel well (migraines, etc) and just need to lie down. — Michelle (@MMoffski) February 25, 2020

While not everyone will be willing to fork out the extra cash for a few hours sleep in the pod, there's a clear market for some travellers who don't need the luxury of business class, or even premium economy, but do want to arrive at their destination a little more refreshed.

Advertisement

It also offers another option for travellers with health problems, as well as plane zombies like myself.

yes please, that would be great for my mom and her heart problems, thnx you guys! — Cerrame Esta Grieta (@41_POR_CIENTO) February 25, 2020



Each pod will come with a seatbelt in case of turbulence, and potentially a meal pack for customers who have missed the meal service.

The Skynest comes nearly ten years after the initial release of Air New Zealand's economy Skycouch, a row of seats which can be turned into a couch after take off. Initially dubbed 'Cuddle Class' by skeptics, it's proven to be an ideal upgrade option for families with young children and has undergone various tweaks and improvements over the last decade, while other airlines have also jumped onboard with the concept.

If you are a Skycouch fan, don't worry, the introduction of the Skynest isn't a replacement. Skycouch will still be available. Passengers who use the sleeping pods will still keep their assigned economy seat.

The pod session lengths are still being worked around with customer testing ongoing, but it looks like passengers may be able to purchase a spot onboard in future, as well as in advance when booking their flight.

Air New Zealand believes its Skynest sleeping pod concept will be a game changer for the industry. Photo / Supplied

Air New Zealand's Head of Airline Programmes Kerry Reeves says 'can do' is one of the airline's key values and the Economy Skynest prototype is a tangible example of this.



"At Air New Zealand, we continue to nurture a can-do attitude, we're not afraid of being bold and trying new things. The question is never 'can we do this' but instead 'is it right to do this for our customers?' and, if so, 'how will we do this?'"

"Our ability to take a good idea, to execute and deliver an innovation that works in our environment, our market and for our people and customers gives us an edge."

Air New Zealand thinks it's a game changer and so far the public response has been largely receptive. As for me - that candyfloss meadow of unicorns just got a little closer to reality.

Skynest v Skycouch: What we know so far

Where are they placed?

Skynest

will be in a separate pod within the Economy Cabin.

Skycouch

is placed on top of seating rows within the 787 economy cabin.

How many per plane?

There will be six beds in the Skynest.

The Air NZ 787-9 seating map has space for up to 12 Skycouches. The 777-200 has space for up to 16.

How big are they?

Skynest beds are slightly larger at 200cm by 58cm.

Skycouch is only 155cm by 74cm across, making them not ideal for taller travellers.

What will they cost?

The price of a Skycouch upgrade depends on the demand and ticket price on a flight. A Skycouch on the current Auckland to Houston service costs upwards of $600.

Air New Zealand has been extremely secretive about a possible pricing policy for Skynest.

A spokesperson for Air New Zealand could not confirm that it would be a more or less premium product compared to the Skycouch, saying only that it was "designed as an alternative option".

Air New Zealand said they are "still assessing the commercial proposition and viability of this product." A final decision will be made on the Skynest in late 2021, after the airline has "assessed the performance of our inaugural year of Auckland-New York operations."