Deal of the week: Cosy up under the Northern Lights

Chase the awe-inspiring Northern Lights in magical destinations in Finland and Norway. This journey includes a five-night Hurtigruten cruise, two nights in a log cabin, five nights in four-star hotels and a night's stay in a glass igloo — the Northern Lights visible from the comfort of your bed. You'll visit Rovaniemi (the home of Santa Claus) and tour through Helsinki and Bergen. This 14-day tour includes nine dinners and seven lunches, breakfast daily, a domestic flight from Helsinki to Rovaniemi and cosy outdoor-wear to keep you warm on the winter outings. Priced from $7969pp, twin-share, the trip departs on November 3 and December 9. Book by June 30.

Contact: helloworld Travel, 0800 303 132 or helloworld.co.nz



Wind down the Rhine

Eight days cruising the Rhine is a leisurely and beautiful journey from Amsterdam to Frankfurt, stopping along the way in Hoorn, Cologne and Koblenz. Your on-board accommodation is a Stateroom. The package includes three meals and complimentary happy hour every day and several land excursions. Save up to 30 per cent on the price by booking by February 29.

The discounted price starts at $3379pp.



Contact: your own travel agent or U by Uniworld, 0800 872 325 or UbyUniworld.com





History, Art and Culture

Visit some of central Europe's most exciting cities on a coach tour departing on set dates from next month through to the end of this year. The journey is rich in history, art and culture and includes one of the oldest stone bridges in Europe, time to stroll through quaint streets and marvel at magnificent architecture. Over nine days, you'll visit Prague, Budapest, Salzburg, Vienna, Munich and more. Bookings made with a deposit by close of business on February 29 will be discounted by 10 per cent to $1691pp, twin-share.

Contact: your own travel agent or Cosmos Tours, 0800 000 883 or cosmostours.co.nz



Advertisement

Off the beaten track

Head out on the backroads and byways of Hawaii in your own all-terrain vehicle and discover scenic valleys, streams to cross and plenty of muddy trails to negotiate. Return airfares and four nights' accommodation start at $1409pp, twin-share for travel from Auckland. Travel from Wellington or Christchurch starts at $1569pp. Book by March 2. Travel between May 5 and 30.Anightly resort fee of US$25 plus tax for a room is payable direct to the hotel.

Contact:

flightcentre.co.nz

Bubbles under the sea

Dine in the world's largest all-glass underwater restaurant surrounded by brilliantly coloured shoals of fish. Book a seven-night holiday in the Maldives, staying at the four-star Kuredu Island Resort, and the undersea restaurant, Hurawalhi is nearby. This package is priced from $3995pp, twin-share, which includes return airfares from Auckland. Your accommodation is a Jacuzzi Beach Villa and seaplane transfers to the island are included, along with breakfasts, lunches and dinners each day. Travel from Wellington or Christchurch starts at $4145pp. Travel between June 1 and 30. Book by February 28.

Contact: Travel Associates, 0800 951 655 or travel-associates.co.nz



Trip Notes: Tami Neilson on what to see in Nashville

Trip Notes: Tami Neilson on growing up in a travelleing van

The Trip Notes travel podcast is back and in this episode we talk to Canadian soul-singing transplant Tami Neilson about her love for Nashville and must-have travel accessories.



Subscribe to Trip Notes, Herald Travel's podcast, at iHeartRadio, Apple, Stitcher, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. For more travel inspiration, go to houseoftravel.co.nz



Be in to win:

Herald Travel has teamed up with the Covi Motorhome Caravan & Outdoor Supershow to bring you the chance to get your motor running and plan your future roadtrip getaways.

We've got 10 double passes to give away for the show—New Zealand's biggest motorhome and caravan expo, this year on March 13-15 at ASB Showgrounds, Auckland—meaning you and a friend can check out the latest in the RV lifestyle. To enter,tell us what your favourite New Zealand roadside snack stop is and why you love it. It could be NZ's best bakery, a smalltown fish and chip shop, or a coastal seafood shack. Include your name, postal address and phone number and email us at travelcompetitions@nzherald.co.nz. Entries close at 5pm on Monday March 2.

supershow.co.nz

