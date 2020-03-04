Where are your strongest memories from your first overseas trip?

I went to London to perform at The Globe Theatre as part of the Young Shakespeare Company. I was 18 at the time and standing on The Globe stage was a highly emotional moment, so much history vibrated within that space.

What was a standard family holiday like when growing up?

I grew up in Gisborne and my Nanny lived in a tiny place called Tuparoa. It was a couple of hours drive up the coast. We would go there each holidays and play with our cousins, swim in the creeks, make forts in the manuka bush and eat golden syrup on toasted Rēwena bread. Heaven.



What is the greatest trip you've ever been on?

I was lucky enough to have two separate getaways to Chamonix in France and then Hawaii within the space of a month this time last year. I went from snowy mountains to sun and sand - all thanks to two very beautiful friends in my life.



And the worst?

The overnight sleeper train in China - I was woken up by someone pulling me out of bed mistakenly thinking I was in their bunk. I got a hell of a fright.



What's your approach to packing for an overseas trip?

Stress. Over pack. Take way too much. Vow to get better at packing next time.



What is the destination that most surprised you – good or bad?

Inner Mongolia. The cave villages were a masterful feat of human craftsmanship and existed so harmoniously with the environment.



Where was your most memorable sunrise/sunset?

On the beach during my last night in Darwin while I was there performing a piece called Prison Songs a few years back. It was so fast and the colours were spectacular.



What's the first thing you do when you get home from a long trip?

I say hello to my peace lily plants Pablo, Juno and Frida and then fall face first on to my bed. I think about all the unpacking I have to do. I regret packing so much stuff. I vow to get better at packing next time.



What do you miss most about home when you travel?

Not having to live out of a suitcase. My amazing friends and whānau.



What's your favourite thing about travel?

The unexpected. The new friends. The chance to discover deeper things within myself. Reminding myself there is a wild, inspiring world out there to see, hear, taste. To live.

Bronwyn Turei stars in Over My Dead Body: Little Black Bitch, at Mangere Arts Centre (March 3-8), TAPAC (March 11-14) and OneSixSix, Whangarei (March 18-21).