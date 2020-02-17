Known as the "gambling capital of the world" the supercasinos of Macao will go back to the business of leisure as the forced closure and virus scare lifts.

The Chinese territory of Macau will allow casinos to reopen Friday after a 15-day closure imposed to help block the spread of China's coronavirus outbreak..

The territory's finance secretary, Lei Wai Nong, announced the decision Monday at a news conference, according to Macau broadcaster TDM.

The closure since February 5 hurt major casino operators including Wynn Resorts Ltd. and Las Vegas Sands Corp. Casino gambling is a major industry in Macau, a former Portuguese colony west of Hong Kong on China's southern coast.

There were 10 confirmed cases of the virus in Macau, including a casino croupier who reportedly had been sharing public transport to work and eating in the cafeterias before testing positive for the virus. However there are as yet no deaths reported in Macau.

The decision to close the casinos was done "for the health of Macau's residents" said Ho Iat Seng chief executive of Macau, but it was not easily done.

Casino gambling accounts for 80 per cent of the region's revenue and, for perspective, it brings in six times the revenue of Las Vegas.

It would appear the Casinos place at the centre of the Chinese SAR has led to this special dispensation. No date has been announced for reopening other public facilities including cinemas, internet cafes, bars and gyms still are closed.

