Fans of the Frozen film franchise will struggle to keep a cool head with the news that the magical kingdom of Arendelle is being built at Disneyland Paris.

The theme park has unveiled designs of how the fairytale kingdom might look for visitors, and it was announced that Disneyland Paris would be first among the parks to open the new 'land'.

Snowcapped mountains and alpine villages will be part of the attraction. Renderings and artist impressions released by the Disney company show boating lakes and an entirely new Disney princess castle at its centre.

The 'Frozen Land' will feature a live show four times a day. Photo / Supplied, Disney

Blueprints have been leaked via the unofficial Disneyland Paris fan-site OutsidEars.

"We have attained the first draft plans for the future layout of the home resort of Anna and Elsa at Disneyland Paris," the website tweeted along with what it claims to be the blueprints.

Advertisement

[OUTSIDEXCLU] Nous savons que vous les attendiez, voici les premiers plans du futur lieu de villégiature d'Anna et Elsa aux #WaltDisneyStudios à #DisneylandParis. pic.twitter.com/RFNakO7MVD — OutsidEars (@OutsidEarsDLP) February 10, 2020

The images show that not only will there be a lake-front village but an enormous artificial mountain range.

"Known right now as 'Frozen Land,' the new land will be made up of a water attraction — similar to the one under construction at Hong Kong Disneyland — two shops, a restaurant and a place to meet the two queens of Arendelle," the website tweeted.

While Disneyland Epcot opened a 'Frozen Ever After' ride in 2016, Disneyland Paris will be getting its own version of the ride within the new Frozen 'land'.

"Guests will see the snow-capped mountain of Arendelle in the distance opposite a magnificent lake, with an attraction that will take them to the centre of the kingdom," read the Disney Parks blog post on the plans, in 2019. "The area will also include character encounters, a new restaurant and a shop securing a permanent presence of this beloved franchise at Disneyland Paris."

The new development will be a coup for the Paris resort. It was announced following a meeting between French president Emmanuel Macron and Disney CEO Bob Iger, at the very Disney-like setting of the Élysée Palace.

"This is the largest investment we're making in Disneyland Paris since it opened in 1992," said Iger in an interview for ChooseFrance tourism campaign.

Iger confirmed that the French resort would receive a $3.9 billion expansion, including the addition of Marvel and Star Wars theme lands. The expansion will double the current size of Disneyland Paris.

Frozen 2 recently became the highest grossing animated film of all time, taking in $2 billion worldwide, narrowly beating the box-office takings of Frozen 1 – the original film in the franchise and previous record holder.