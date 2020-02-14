Google Earth has released 1000 stunning new birds-eye images of our planet.

Earth View is a collection of 2500 of the world's most beautiful landscapes, as seen and captured from space.

This week, Google made its biggest update to the collection by adding more than a thousand new images, featuring more locations around the world in brighter colours, sharper images and resolutions up to 4K.

Yellowstone National Park, USA. Photo / Earth View

"Earth View has the power to elevate our minds from our tiny screens to outer space - the landscapes that materialise when you open a new tab or unlock your phone punctuate your day with a global looking glass," said Google Earth product manager Gopal Shah in a blog post.

"My hope then is this funny, little project - along with Google Earth as a whole - moves us to care more deeply about this strange but kaleidoscopically beautiful planet," he wrote.

All the images are available in the Earth View Gallery, which also features a colour map, to help users find a landscape based on a particular colour.

Nosy Boraha, Madagscar. Photo / Earth View

Hail Province, Saudi Arabia. Photo / Earth View

San Francisco, Venezuela. Photo / Earth View

Antarctica. Photo / Earth View

The Earth View project was in collaboration with Ubilabs in Hamburg, Germany.

"Together over the past several years, we've refined a set of tools that help us scour 36 million square miles of satellite imagery, while maintaining fine camera control to get just the right shot," said Shah.

"To prepare the final image, we optimise the color profile for the particular landscape, and export the final image in ultra high resolution."

You can view the entire collection on Earth View here.