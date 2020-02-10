Spanish heels

An eight-day Iberian Highlights adventure is a coach tour that will have you dancing the flamenco, sampling some of Europe's best wines and soaking in incredible architecture. The journey includes a cruise on the Douro River, visits to fairy-tale castles and museums. Seven nights' accommodation, many meals and all coach transport are included in the price, which starts at $1137pp — the discounted price for bookings made by February 29. Contact: your own travel agent or Bus a bout, 0508 287 226 or busabout.com



Contact: Cosmos Tours, 0800 000 883 or cosmostours.co.nz



Eat and Drink, be merry in Aus

The four-day Noosa Eat and Drink Festival is an interesting and scrumptious delight. Celebrating great food, drinks, live music and entertainment in one of Australia's favourite food destinations, the festival includes beachfront brunches and dinners with celebrity chefs. Five nights at Peppers Noosa Resort and Villas in a one-bedroom apartment and free entry to the festival are priced from $1415pp from Auckland. Flying with Air New Zealand, this package is priced from $1409pp for travel from Christchurch or from $1499pp for Wellington departures. Book by February 29.

Travel between May 13 and 18.

Contact: Travel Associates, 0800 951 655 or travel-associates.co.nz





Island time is family time

Spend a day on a private tropical island in Fiji's Yasawa Islands. A seven-night Yasawa Island Family Cruise with Captain Cook Cruises in June is priced from $1439pp, family-share. Reef Endeavour departs on June 27 from Port Denarau. You'll cruise to Nuku-I Mana, Monuriki, Monu Bay, Sacred Islands, Waya Islands, Denarau Marina, Tivua Island, Brothers Island, Naviti Island, Yasawa Island, Sawa- I-Lau, Yaqeta and Drawaqa. All main meals and on-board entertainment are included and there's a kids'club. Book by February 22. The family price is based on two adults and two children aged 5 to 17.

Contact: Flight Centre, 0800 855 444or flightcentre.co.nz/cruises



Blooming Marvellous

Immerse your senses in the sights, smells and textures of plants, flowers and landscape architecture at the Melbourne International Flower and Garden Show next month.

Two nights' accommodation and a day's entry to the show are priced from $299pp, twin-share. The show is held in the park-like grounds of Carlton Gardens and inside the heritage-listed Royal Exhibition Building. Book by March 6 and travel between March 25 and 30. Flights from New Zealand are additional.

Contact: Our Cruise, 0800 400 498 or houseoftravel.co.nz



At home in Noumea

Five nights at Hilton Noumea La Promenade Residences in a one-bedroom apartment, return

airfares from Auckland to Noumea and island transfers from Noumea to L'Escapade Island and back, are priced from $1499pp, twin-share. There's a chance you'll be offered a room upgrade, too. Extend your stay by two nights for $399pp, and you'll receive French wine and a cheese platter. Various travel dates are available. Book by February 27.

Contact: Our Pacific, 0800 500 598 or ourpacific.co.nz/newcal

