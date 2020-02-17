What was the first overseas trip you ever took?

Well, I was actually born overseas. My family were travelling through America on their way to New Zealand and it became too late for my mum to fly so she had me in America. A year later I had my first flight to New Zealand where we lived.

What was a standard family holiday like when growing up?



To this day we have a family summer long weekend away. It's been an annual tradition every summer to camp or rent a bach for a few days and it's sort of non-negotiable.

Who has most inspired your travels?

Both of my parents. They met when my mum travelled to where my dad was working at the time in Samoa. And we have a lot of family all over the world. My mum, in particular, loves travelling and we have travelled quite a lot as a family and individually.

What's your approach to packing for an overseas trip?

I am really good at packing now as I also travel for work. I travel all over Australia and New Zealand for work as a surgical registrar locum so I have my usual toiletries and beauty products that I need. I have specific bags for these things and specific bags for my underwear etc. as well. And I know my go-to shoes and clothes. After you backpack, you realise you actually don't need a lot when you travel.

What is the destination that most surprised you – good or bad?



I went to Portugal last year as part of a trip around Europe. It was a relatively last-minute trip and I didn't know much about Portugal, and I just fell in love with Lisbon. It was so cool. A lot of character and a really great overall vibe.

Where was your most memorable sunrise/sunset?

I was in Peru and I was walking up the Colca Canyon - it was a five-hour trek, which started before sunrise. I remember being halfway up and seeing the most incredible sunrise I had ever seen.

What's the first thing you do when you get home from a long trip?



I go through a bit of post-vacation blues, and I get a little sick and I get a little lost in the nostalgia of my trip, so I spend a good couple of days sleeping it all off.

Where is the one destination you must see before you die?

I want to get to India/Sri Lanka at some point in the next year or so. I absolutely want to go to Egypt before I die though. I find Ancient Egypt fascinating, so would love to see the pyramids etc.

What's your favourite thing about travel?

Getting among new cultures. I love meeting the people indigenous to the country I'm visiting, eating the local food and exploring spots that are off the beaten track. I think travel opens your mind up so much and you can always tell a well-travelled soul.

Doctor Lesina Nakhid-Shuster is the first Bachelorette NZ. The show screens Sundays to Tuesdays on TVNZ 2 and TVNZ On Demand