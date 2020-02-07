Hikers in New Zealand know all too well how their expeditions are at the mercy of the elements.

That's exactly the reality faced by hundreds of trampers this week attempting the famous Routeburn and Milford Tracks, after over a metre of rain fell in Fiordland in just 60 hours.

The Routeburn is now closed for the forseeable future, the Milford Track until at least the end of February, as well as the Hollyford Track.

It's not the only track in New Zealand affected by the elements - large sections of the new Paparoa Track remain closed due to landslips. 944 hikers who were booked into huts in the opening month of the West Coast Great Walk were given refunds.

And, if it's not the weather, it's disease - with tracks in the Waitakere Ranges and Hunua Ranges closed to prevent the spread of kauri dieback disease.

While many trampers will be saddened at the closures, particularly the Routeburn Track, New Zealand has no shortage of other glorious multi-day hikes.

Some of them might not have the official title of a New Zealand Great Walk, but it doesn't mean they're any less spectacular.

And, if we want to keep the Great Walks great, it's a good idea to spread the hiking love out across the country to protect our gems from being overrun.

Abel Tasman Inland Track



The Abel Tasman National Park is best known for its coastal track past secluded bays and inlets, but there's also a spectacular inland path through regenerating and undisturbed forest.

The Abel Tasman Island Track is a quieter alternative to the Coastal Track. Photo / Scott Walker, Getty Images

Starting from Marahau to Wainui Bay, the 41.1 kilometre track takes about three days to complete. Expect to hear tui, bellbirds and other wildlife as you trek through some of the best of New Zealand's bush.

Aotea Track



Much of this hike on Great Barrier Island follows old kauri logging and tramway routes.

It's a two-to-three day 25 kilometre hike, where you can find one of New Zealand's most endangered lizards: the chevron skink, as well as the North Island kaka, the Banded Rail, Black Petrel, North Island Robin and tomtit.

The native forest is still regenerating after the logging which occurred between the 1880s and early 1930s.

Queen Charlotte Track

The quieter cousin of the Abel Tasman, the Queen Charlotte Track in Marlborough is one of New Zealand's leading tracks and part of Te Araroa trail.

At one point it was a contender to become one of the next Great Walks, but the honour went to the Hump Ridge Track in Southland.

The track is 71 kilometres one way, from Ship Cove to Anakiwa, and while not dissimilar to the Abel Tasman, has fewer visitors.

The Queen Charlotte Track has more lodges than campsites. Photo / Supplied

The Marlborough Sounds make up more than 20 per cent of New Zealand's coastline. Hiking or mountain biking the Queen Charlotte Track tends to have more glamping than camping, with more lodges than crowded campsites.

Pouakai Circuit



The Pouakai Circuit is a two-to-three day hike on the northern slopes of Mt Taranaki. The 25-kilometre circuit can be walked in either direction, but it's worth keeping in mind it's a track that can become impassable in winter due to snow and ice.

The Pouakai Circuit is a two-to-three day hike on the northern slopes of Mt Taranaki. Photo / Beerpixs, Getty Images

It passes through alpine tussock fields and forest, and the unique Ahukawakawa Swamp, formed by a lava extrusion about 3,500 years ago. It's an incredible showcase of flora and fauna surviving in acidic soil.

Stewart Island North West Circuit



Stewart Island has just one official Great Walk, the Rakiura Track, but the southern island offers advanced hikers a far more challenging alternative through rugged coastlines and rocky headlands.

The North West Circuit is a 125 kilometre track through the Rakiura National Park, taking between nine and 11 days.

It's one for the fittest, most experienced hikers due to changeable weather, sections that are prone to flooding, and legendary muddy patches. In exchange, you'll get all the solitude you want and rugged views of a largely untouched, windswept island.

Te Paki Coastal Track



Explore the Far North's coastline by hiking the Te Paki Coastal Track

The entire track is 48 kilometres one way, from Spirits Bay to Te Paki Stream on the West Coast, taking about three to four days. Te Araroa Trail hikers then head for the gruelling and monotonous walk along 90 Mile Beach to Ahipara.



The coastal track, which can be done in sections, travels across dunes, beaches, swamps and dramatic headlands.

Gillespie Pass



The 58-kilometre loop track in Mt Aspiring National Park is suited to experienced hikers with river crossing skills, but is a spectacular example of New Zealand's dramatic southern scenery.

It's not recommended during winter due to snow and ice and the risk of avalances, and rivers can become impassable after rain.

It takes between two and four days, passing through alpine meadows to riverside forests.