In the new season of Travel podcast Trip Notes, New Zealand's award-winning country music sensation Tami Neilson shares her top tips for visiting Nashville. Subscribe to the Trip Notes podcast to make sure you never miss an episode or listen now using the iHeartRadio player below.



If there's one place in the world where Tami Neilson's heart constantly pangs for, it's Nashville, Tennessee.

"I spent one year living there in our childhood. We played there on a year contract and whenever I go back there, it feels like home," explains the Chickaboom! musician.

Neilson, who spoke to Stephanie Holmes and me in the latest episode of Trip Notes, says she feels homesick for the place famously known as Music City.

READ MORE:

• Welcome to Trip Notes: Herald Travel's new podcast is the next best thing to being there

• Trip Notes: Expert tips on everything you ever need to know about cruise holidays

• Trip Notes podcast: Is getting paid to travel really the dream job?

• Trip Notes: The items Tami Neilson won't travel without

Advertisement

Growing up in a musical family, Tami toured across North America in a 12-metre motorhome, performing with her parents and brothers as part of the Neilson Family Band.

There are other musical meccas like New York or LA, but it's the small town, intimate vibes of Nashville, its music history and honky-tonk after honky-tonk, which makes Neilson swoon.

Tami Neilson has a lot of love for Nashville and its honky tonk scene. Photo / Nina Dietzel, Getty Images

"Nashville, in a nutshell, it feels like family and it does feel like a really intimate gathering," she says, describing it as a city encompassing a celebration of songwriters and musical history.

Iconic country music stars like Patsy Kline, Hank Williams and Johnny Cash have all played there. "So many magical things happen in Nashville and the artists and musicians are so accessible."

There's an obvious pull Neilson feels, given the time she lived in Nashville as a youngster with her family, and the city's rich country music history. She says returning there is like putting on an old pair of shoes.

Though country music is the blood pumping through Nashville, the city is also a hub for artists of other genres, including pop, rock, blues, jazz and soul.

Musician Tami Neilson, centre, with Trip Notes hosts Stephanie Holmes and Juliette Sivertsen. Photo / Supplied

But it's not just the musical landmarks that are Nashville's pride and joy. You need to eat well to keep up the energy to enjoy a night out in the city. Think southern style cooking, fried chicken, barbecue pulled pork, sweet tea and biscuits.

"You can go anywhere, and there's incredible food and incredible music," says Neilson, with one key piece of advice: "Bring your stretchy pants."

Advertisement

So where should a music-lover go in Nashville? Listen to the latest Trip Notes podcast with Tami Neilson to find out the best way to visit Music City.

Where to see live music in Nashville:

• The Blue Bird Cafe

• The Ryman Auditorium

• Grand Ole Opry

• Country Music Hall of Fame

Where to eat:

• Peg Leg Porker

• The Loveless Cafe

Where to go for good old honky-tonk vibes:

• Tootsies

• Roberts

• Long Hollow Jamboree

Trip Notes is available to download at iHeartRadio, or wherever you get your podcasts. Photo / Supplied