It's a viral challenge that those in the hospitality sector would like to see more of.

A waitress cleaning tables at a restaurant in Massachusetts was surprised to pick up a hefty tip.

Jennifer Navaria was thrilled to read the bottom line of her last customer's receipt, reported FOX News. A US$5000 ($7700) gratuity was included on a bill for the $150 meal at the Seaglass Restaurant.

Navaria initially was delighted to pick up what she thought was a generous $50 tip.

"But then when I went to the bottom (with the total), it was four digits, then a decimal point. So that's when I knew it was not $50," she told local TV channel Fox News 23.

"I was shaking. And it was, like, really unbelievable," she said.

In the States it is customary to tip around 15 per cent. 20 if one is feeling generous, but 3000% is unheard of.

Beyond the large sum, a written thank you and hastily scrawled signature was something more puzzling.

At the top of the bill was the message: "Donnie, your move," and the name Ernie.

The Ernie who signed the bill with a hefty tip was a local car dealership owner Ernie Boch Jr.

The Donnie, called out in the note is another generous diner Donnie Wahlberg, who found viral fame for surprising a waitress on New Year's Day with a tip of $2020.

Danielle Franzoni the waitress who picked up the Donnie Wahlberg's receipt in the Michigan restaurant told Associated Press she would use the money to reinstate her driver's licence.

Wahlberg wrote on the bottom of the receipt "happy new year" with the message: "2020 Tip Challenge."

A month later, the "challenge" has been accepted.

The Boch was inspired by Wahlberg, and decided to raise the stakes at the Seaglass Restaurant.

"Waiters and waitresses, they're such fine people," Boch said of the challenge. "It really hit me and I wanted to do it."

Boch said it was directly in response to Wahlberg's "Tip Challenge," urging other generous diners to dig deep for the viral trend: "Let's keep it going,"