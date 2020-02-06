Valentine's Day falls on a Friday, which means one thing: a last-minute scramble to book hotels for February 14.

The opportunity to turn the weekend into a romantic mini-break is too good to pass up.

It's a chance to surprise the significant other in your life or - failing that - a back up to sleeping on the couch, should you forget to buy flowers and a card.

Here are five of our favourite, romantic New Zealand hotels we've recently reviewed:

Travel editor Stephanie Holmes described the Montreal as perfect for "a romantic weekend in central Christchurch."

At the Montreal, borrow a pair of bicycles or mallets for a fun and games in the Garden City. Photo / Supplied

"The sister property to The George, the famed Christchurch five-star hotel with a one-to-one staff ratio. Both hotels are award winning - most recently Hotel Montreal was named by Trip Advisor readers as one of the Travellers' Choice Top 25 Luxury NZ Hotels."

A top tip: Bicycles are available to guests at no extra cost. So borrow a pair of wheels for a romantic cycle trip through the garden city.

For a high-culture stay in the capital, Sadie Beckman recommends the QT Wellington that is "full of art, quirks and amazing furniture."

Gallery 4 - the suite of art rooms - is decked out in 270 original artworks from Wellington's creative community.

"Our room was by Wellington street artist Chimp with the title Escape Mechanism. The entire bed-head wall was deftly spray-painted with a motif of ladders and clouds and other abstract forms," said Sadie.

The QT is also the perfect spot to tuck into a dinner for two.

90 Cable Street, Te Aro, Wellington 6011

Hippopotamus is a Wellington institution. Photo / Supplied

"The QT Hotel is mainly geared around a restaurant that has become a Wellington institution: Hippopotamus. With a harbour view, glittering chandeliers, beautiful cocktails and French-style decor it is easy to feel as though you have stepped into the pages of The Great Gatsby."

Excuse the rustic name, The Farm at Cape Kidnappers is one of New Zealand's most glamorous resorts, says Shandelle Battersby.

"There are all sorts of found objects scattered throughout which make up this rustic aesthetic, from old farm tools to former work benches," she says, but don't be fooled: the resort and its 15-hole cliff edge golf course regularly tops hotel awards lists.

The price tag might put some couples off impulse booking. But, next year?

Rustic: Beneath its earthy pretences the Farm is one of New Zealand's most galmorous resorts. Photo / Supplied

Set in the world-class food destination, Shandelle says be prepared to eat well "then work it off fly fishing, white water rafting, kayaking, on a cycle tour, or deep sea fishing."

The romantic hill-top suites are geared towards couples, the bathrooms in particular:

"There are his and hers vanities, a giant bath and a shower room. The floor, naturally, can be heated. A nice touch is the soap and body wash in the shower box and beside the tub."

"Far away from the bustle of central Queenstown," Stephanie Holmes couldn't get enough of the Lakehouse's "unobstructed views of the lake, the Remarkables and Cecil and Walter Peaks."

Mountain top tub: The Lakehouse is far above the Queenstown crowds. Photo / Supplied

Formerly known as Aspen Lodge, the Lakehouse is a romantic reimagining of the scenic hillside hotel. The dining options have also been revamped for the better, featuring "plush, colourful chairs, stunning light fixtures, and a modern, innovative Mediterranean-focused menu. Prices are reasonable, and it's the kind of place in which you'll want to linger. Ideal for a relaxed dinner after a long day enjoying Queenstown."

These glassy units dropped across Canterbury and the Kaikoura are an eco-friendly way for couples to get back to nature.

Pure: The Canterbury eco sheds are a couple's chance to return to nature. Photo / Supplied

Sinead Corcoran described the eco-cabin as a "sexy, one-bedroom glass box nestled among the hills in Canterbury and just begging to be 'grammed."

Although Sinead advises guests to resist the urge to photograph their surroundings.

The photo-friendly concept bach is the perfect break for couples who want some time to themselves and the Canterbury countryside.

Instead, "unplug and unwind" on a digital detox for two.

376 Omihi Road, Waipara 7483